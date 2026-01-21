 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 21, 2026- Go Inside the NEXT ON STAGE Finale and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 21, 2026
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 21, 2026- Go Inside the NEXT ON STAGE Finale and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Picked For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 21, 2026- Go Inside the NEXT ON STAGE Finale and More Image

Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with all the buzz from BroadwayWorld—last night’s updates are hotter than footlights on a two-show day. Catch an emotional new video as the Lazours perform ‘Into the Sky’ from NIGHT SIDE SONGS and learn more about the powerful message behind this fresh musical. We celebrate Debut of the Month Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK), and go behind the scenes at the Next On Stage Season 6 Finale at 54 Below. Don’t miss new videos from HADESTOWN’s Paulo Szot, the SEA WITCH team, and a heartwarming ASL Theatre rendition of NEWSIES. Plus, big news as SINATRA THE MUSICAL is set to open in London and MAGIC MIKE LIVE heads to New York this fall. Industry watchers will want to know about the Metropolitan Opera’s major changes and WILD ABOUT YOU’s March industry reading. There’s more: Merrily We Roll Along is now streaming, review roundup for Woolf Works at Royal Ballet, and lots of headlines from around the globe—including updates on Cynthia Erivo’s DRACULA, CHESS on Broadway, and more. Grab your coffee and catch up—there’s so much to see, watch, and celebrate!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 21, 2026- Go Inside the NEXT ON STAGE Finale and More Image
Video: The Lazours Perform 'Into the Sky' From NIGHT SIDE SONGS

NIGHT SIDE SONGS is about the small human connections that make up the vast tapestry of our lives. Inspired by Susan Sontag’s insight that “illness is the night side of life,” this transformative new musical brings us together to explore how song heals us and empowers our spirits.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 21, 2026- Go Inside the NEXT ON STAGE Finale and More Image
Debut of the Month: Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Read BroadwayWorld's Debut of the Month interview with Sam Tutty, currently starring as Dougal in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)! Read about the show's New York debut and more.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 21, 2026- Go Inside the NEXT ON STAGE Finale and More Image
Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below

After months of hard work, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage, sponsored by AMDA and Atlantic Acting School, hit the stage on Sunday for the live finale at 54 Below. The finalists included Lillian Duncan Bicheno, Ava Greenberg, and Keita Kawahara (High School Age Group) and Bo Bailey, Maria Elena, and Gabe Richardson (College Age Group). Check out photos here.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 21, 2026- Go Inside the NEXT ON STAGE Finale and More Image Video: Paulo Szot Performs 'His Kiss, the Riot' in HADESTOWN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hadestown has released a new video of Tony Away winner Paulo Szot performing “His Kiss, the Riot” as Hades. Watch the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 21, 2026- Go Inside the NEXT ON STAGE Finale and More Image Video: Amy Di Bartolomeo Performs 'They Won’t Forget Me Now' From SEA WITCH
by Stephi Wild
Major new musical, Sea Witch has released a brand-new music from the upcoming world premiere production with They Won’t Forget Me Now featuring Amy Di Bartolomeo. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 21, 2026- Go Inside the NEXT ON STAGE Finale and More Image Video: ASL Theatre Performs 'Something to Believe In' From NEWSIES in Sign Language
by Stephi Wild
Performers from the ASL Theatre in Florida recorded a video performing 'Something To Believe In' from Newsies, fully in ASL (American Sign Language). Check out the video here!. (more...)
 
 
Industry Insights
Metropolitan Opera Announces Layoffs, Salary Cuts, and Reduced Programming Amid Ongoing Financial Strain
by Joshua Wright
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a new round of cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, executive pay reductions, and a scaled-back production schedule, as it continues to grapple with financial instability.. (more...)
WILD ABOUT YOU Will Hold Industry Reading in March
by Stephi Wild
The new musical WILD ABOUT YOU recently completed a private table reading and is set for an industry reading in March, followed by its first developmental production.. (more...)
PAC NYC Reveals Nine Artistic Commissions for Second Year of The Democracy Cycle
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Perelman Performing Arts Center and Civis Foundation have revealed nine artistic commissions for the second year of The Democracy Cycle, a program which invites artists to explore themes relating to the nature, practice, and experience of democracy.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: New Leaders, New Visions: Park Avenue Armory, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, and Beyond
by Alex Freeman
This week’s newsletter brings together stories of concrete action and forward momentum in theatre and dance. Highlights include Michael Sheen’s launch of a new national theatre for Wales and his starring role in its first production, New York State’s plan to preserve performing arts spaces, and major leadership appointments at Park Avenue Armory and The Public Theater. We also cover recognition for musical theatre creators Will Aronson and Hue Park, the launch of BroadwayWorld’s 2025 Stage Recording Awards, and the Next On Stage Season 6 finale. Rounding out the issue is a look at Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s relaunch and search for new leadership, underscoring themes of rebuilding, investment, and artistic ambition. . (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: WOOLF WORKS at Royal Ballet And Opera
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See what the critics are saying about Sir Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works at Royal Ballet And Opera. Read the reviews for the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Broadway Revival Now Streaming
by Josh Sharpe
Merrily We Roll Along, the live filmed version of the four-time Tony Award-winning musical performance, is now available to watch on digital platforms.. (more...)
MAGIC MIKE LIVE Will Open in New York This Fall
by Stephi Wild
MAGIC MIKE LIVE will bring an all-new production to New York City this fall. Created and directed by Channing Tatum, the global stage sensation begins performances in October in a newly renovated, multi-function and custom-built venue.. (more...)
Metropolitan Opera Announces Layoffs, Salary Cuts, and Reduced Programming Amid Ongoing Financial Strain
by Joshua Wright
The Metropolitan Opera has announced a new round of cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, executive pay reductions, and a scaled-back production schedule, as it continues to grapple with financial instability.. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo-Led DRACULA Cancels First Three Preview Performances
by Stephi Wild
The first three preview performances of Sydney Theatre Company's production of DRACULA, starring Cynthia Erivo, have been cancelled, and new dates have been added. Learn more here!. (more...)
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Releases 'Runway Seating'
by Stephi Wild
Exclusive “Runway Seating” at the Broadhurst Theatre are on sale now for the new Broadway production of CATS: The Jellicle Ball. Learn more about the runway seats here.. (more...)
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
by BWW Awards
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! The 2025 Awards honor shows which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. . (more...)
FDNY Called to New World Stages After Reports of Fumes
by Stephi Wild
FDNY officials were reportedly called to New World Stages this past Sunday after reports of fumes. The theater complex houses five off-Broadway theaters in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen.. (more...)
CHESS on Broadway Releases New Block of Tickets
by Stephi Wild
A new block of tickets is now on sale for the first-ever Broadway revival CHESS for performances through Sunday, June 14, 2026. Learn more about the show and get tickets here!. (more...)
Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Katrina Lenk and More to Join Reading of Tracy Letts Plays
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Twelve Hours with Tracy Letts, a marathon theater reading festival celebrating the works of Pulitzer Prize winner Letts, will take place at Circle in the Square Theatre.. (more...)
Rialto Chatter: STARLIGHT EXPRESS Will Be Filmed in London
by Stephi Wild
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express is set to be filmed for a future release. The production will be filming its performances on Tuesday 20 January or Wednesday 21 January. Learn more here!. (more...)
MEXODUS to Return to NYC This Spring at the Daryl Roth Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On the heels of a twice-extended run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in Fall 2025, Mexodus, the new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, will return to New York City.. (more...)
Martin Short Documentary Coming to Netflix This Spring
by Josh Sharpe
This Spring, Netflix will release a new documentary about Tony Award-winning performer Martin Short. Described as the 'definitive documentary' about the comedian, Marty, Life Is Short will be available to stream beginning May 12.  . (more..)
 

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"When you're way up high and you look below
At the world you've left and the things you know
Little more than a glance is enough to show
You just how small you are"

- Into the Woods

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos