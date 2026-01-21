Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 21, 2026- Go Inside the NEXT ON STAGE Finale and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with all the buzz from BroadwayWorld—last night's updates are hotter than footlights on a two-show day.
Video: The Lazours Perform 'Into the Sky' From NIGHT SIDE SONGS
NIGHT SIDE SONGS is about the small human connections that make up the vast tapestry of our lives. Inspired by Susan Sontag’s insight that “illness is the night side of life,” this transformative new musical brings us together to explore how song heals us and empowers our spirits.
Debut of the Month: Sam Tutty in TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Read BroadwayWorld's Debut of the Month interview with Sam Tutty, currently starring as Dougal in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)! Read about the show's New York debut and more.
Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below
After months of hard work, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage, sponsored by AMDA and Atlantic Acting School, hit the stage on Sunday for the live finale at 54 Below. The finalists included Lillian Duncan Bicheno, Ava Greenberg, and Keita Kawahara (High School Age Group) and Bo Bailey, Maria Elena, and Gabe Richardson (College Age Group). Check out photos here.
| Video: Paulo Szot Performs 'His Kiss, the Riot' in HADESTOWN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hadestown has released a new video of Tony Away winner Paulo Szot performing “His Kiss, the Riot” as Hades. Watch the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Amy Di Bartolomeo Performs 'They Won’t Forget Me Now' From SEA WITCH
by Stephi Wild
Major new musical, Sea Witch has released a brand-new music from the upcoming world premiere production with They Won’t Forget Me Now featuring Amy Di Bartolomeo. Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video: ASL Theatre Performs 'Something to Believe In' From NEWSIES in Sign Language
by Stephi Wild
Performers from the ASL Theatre in Florida recorded a video performing 'Something To Believe In' from Newsies, fully in ASL (American Sign Language). Check out the video here!. (more...)
