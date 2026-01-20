MAGIC MIKE LIVE Will Open in New York This Fall

MAGIC MIKE LIVE will bring an all-new flagship production to New York City this fall. Created and directed by Channing Tatum, the global stage sensation begins performances Oct. 8, with an official opening night on Oct. 22, in a newly renovated, multi-function and custom-built venue one block from Times Square.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE New York is designed to fuse hospitality, nightlife, and live entertainment with one seamless night out, delivering the show's core spirit of confidence, celebration, and empowerment alongside world-class talent and an atmosphere built for an unforgettable evening that will keep the city that never sleeps dancing all night long.

Guests can amplify their evening with Luxe Seating, offering the best seats in the house, curated cocktails, exclusive Greenlight lounge access, personal concierge, a cast meet and greet after the show, and more. Meet & Greet add-on experiences are also available.



“This all started as a crazy idea 10 years ago and look at it now,” shares Tatum. “When we were coming up with the concept for our original show, we first came to the streets of New York City where I hid in a secret confession booth we set up in Midtown and asked women what they really want. Not just in a show, but in life. They shared some deeply powerful things. That insight helped us create our shows in Vegas, London and all over the world. With 10 years of experience and surrounding ourselves with a team of strong and creative women, we're now coming back to where it all started in New York.”

Joining long-running residencies in Las Vegas and London, MAGIC MIKE LIVE New York is a next-level, 360-degree live experience inspired by the hit films. The audience is in the middle of it all as the cast performs onstage, overhead, and throughout the room, blurring the line between the stage and the audience. Over 90 minutes, MAGIC MIKE LIVE delivers world-class dance, athleticism, and acrobatics, layered with music and comedy, grounded in a message of confidence, celebration, and empowerment. It's made for the ultimate girls' night out, big celebrations, or a date night that keeps the party going long after the music ends.

Accompanying the bespoke performance venue are two lounges on the second floor, directly adjacent to MAGIC MIKE LIVE and steps from Times Square. Greenlight will soon become Manhattan's newest destination for cocktails, dining, and late-night energy. Designed as a lived-in loft space that feels stylish, welcoming, and alive with movement and conversation, Greenlight gives you the go-ahead to settle in and make the space your own for the night. Created in collaboration with the legendary team at Authentic Hospitality, the group behind Pebble Bar, Jac's on Bond, and Ray's, Greenlight will feature bold, camera-ready cocktails, a crave-worthy menu, and whimsical large-batch and tableside bar cart moments. Greenlight will be open nightly for pre- and post-show revelry to welcome everyone, whether you are seeing MAGIC MIKE LIVE or simply looking for a standout night out in Midtown.

Authentic Hospitality is also partnering with Channing Tatum on a smaller, more intimate lounge, curated by Tatum himself. The space is one-of-a-kind hideaway within the venue that will offer a more personal, elevated atmosphere with a focused cocktail program and a curated vibe that rewards curiosity, whether you start your night there or make it your post-show stop. It's the kind of place where, if you know, you know.

“We've had the privilege of bringing MAGIC MIKE LIVE to audiences around the world, from Las Vegas to London, Sydney to Berlin, and even to the screen with the third film and our unscripted reality series, Finding Magic Mike,” shared Vincent Marini, Executive Producer of MAGIC MIKE LIVE and President of Content & Production for Free Association Live. “What we're building in New York is something new. We're taking everything we've learned over the last decade, and everything our guests have told us they want, and applying it to a hospitality-first nightlife experience where world-class live entertainment is only part of the night. The venue is designed with the guest at the center of everything, so coming in for cocktails and dinner feels as fun and intentional as seeing the show. The performance space will surprise people, the lounges will feel like home, and if you want to make a full evening of it, you'll be able to do exactly that. We want to create something worthy of New York City, a place where so much of the world's most iconic art, entertainment, and hospitality began.”

The New York cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE will be led by Sebastian Melo Taivera as “Mike,” with an ensemble that includes Charles Bartley, Kayla Brenda, Nate Bryan, Daniel Blessing, John Carlos Cabrera, Jayson Collantes, Shane Davis, Alexandre Deakin, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jhan Mena, Casey Sheehan, Ellena Takos, Marcus Vrondas, and Josh Williams. Additional casting to be announced.

The New York production of MAGIC MIKE LIVE is co-directed and choreographed by Emmy-nominated choreographer Alison Faulk with choreographer and associate director Luke Broadlick; music supervision and composition by Jack Rayner, production design by Rachel O'Toole, scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita La Scala, costume direction by Marina Toybina, aerial choreography by Dreya Weber, lighting design by Philip Gladwell, sound design by Nick Kourtides, production supervision by Don Gilmore, general management by Alchemy Production Group, casting by Katie Zanca Spalding, and is executive produced by Vincent Marini.

MAGIC MIKE LIVE New York will perform a 90-minute show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday with 10 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday, and a 5 p.m. matinee on Saturday and Sunday; DARK Tuesdays. Greenlight will be open nightly from 5 p.m. and show tickets are not required for entry.

