Video: The Lazours Perform 'Into the Sky' From NIGHT SIDE SONGS

NIGHT SIDE SONGS is about the small human connections that make up the vast tapestry of our lives. Inspired by Susan Sontag’s insight that “illness is the night side of life,” this transformative new musical brings us together to explore how song heals us and empowers our spirits. With a stirring folk score by the acclaimed duo The Lazours (We Live in Cairo) and visionary direction by Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo, Macbeth In Stride), NIGHT SIDE SONGS amplifies the voices of those who navigate the complexities of health—patients, caregivers, and medical professionals alike. What emerges is a moving portrait of how we show up for one another. How love can be the most powerful medicine. NIGHT SIDE SONGS reminds us of the strength we find in community, and the healing that happens when we truly listen.

This production originated in a world premiere co-production between American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Philadelphia Theatre Company, following a commission by American Repertory Theater. The show was further developed and presented by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in the Under the Radar Festival.

Watch in this video as the Lazours Perform "Into the Sky".