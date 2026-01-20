MEXODUS to Return to NYC This Spring at the Daryl Roth Theatre

On the heels of a twice-extended run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in Fall 2025, Mexodus, the new musical written and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, choreographed by Tony Thomas, and directed by David Mendizábal, will return to New York City this spring for a limited 10-week-only engagement. Performances begin Friday, March 6 at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Mexodus will also be released as an Audible Original on June 18, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world. The Audible Original pre-order is now available. Read the reviews for the extended Audible Theatre run of the show HERE!

You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran North—but this show takes you on the path that ran South by crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico. Created and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, this groundbreaking musical follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a remarkable bond that transcends borders. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Mexodus director David Mendizábal HERE!

About the show, he shared, "This was an opportunity to tell a story about a part of our history that we don’t see, in a particular moment in time where history and our American history is being challenged, especially the narratives of black and brown people are being erased."

Mexodus was developed in previous productions at New York Stage and Film (2021), Baltimore Center Stage & Mosaic Theater Company of DC (Spring 2024), and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Fall 2024).