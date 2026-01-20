CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Releases 'Runway Seating'

Exclusive “Runway Seating” at the Broadhurst Theatre are on sale now for the new Broadway production of CATS: The Jellicle Ball. Runway Seating brings audiences onto the stage of the Broadhurst Theatre to be immersed in the spectacle. Runway Seating is limited and is currently on sale through Saturday, June 6 with future dates to be released soon.

The production, which will begin Broadway previews on Wednesday, March 18 ahead of a Tuesday, April 7 opening night, is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.

The Broadway cast will include Tony Award and Grammy Award winner André De Shields as ‘Old Deuteronomy,’ Jonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Sydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina,’ and Teddy Wilson, Jr. as ‘Sillabub.’ Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

When CATS: The Jellicle Ball premiered at Perelman Performing Arts Center | PAC NYC in 2024, it became the must-see theater event of the summer. The production was extended three times and left audiences and critics enraptured. The Off-Broadway production was honored with two Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival, three OBIE Awards, a New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citation, a Chita Rivera Award, two Audelco Awards, three Dorian Theater Awards, and three Hewes Awards.

The creative team for CATS: The Jellicle Ball includes Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), OBIE Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Qween Jean (costume design), Drama Desk Award nominee Adam Honoré (lighting design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (sound design), Brittany Bland (projection design), Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (hair and wig design), Rania Zohny (makeup design), Josephine Kearns (dramaturg & gender consultant), Paul Kieve (magic), William Waldrop (music supervisor and music director), Doug Schadt (music producer), Trevor Holder (beats arranger/producer), Cooper Howell and N'yomi Allure Stewart (associate directors), X Casting: Victor Vazquez, CSA and Sujotta R. Pace, CSA (casting director), and Cody Renard Richard (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general managers for CATS: The Jellicle Ball.

The Perelman Performing Arts Center production of CATS: The Jellicle Ball is produced on Broadway by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and Mike Bosner by arrangement with LW Entertainment.