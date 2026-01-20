Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Katrina Lenk and More to Join Reading of Tracy Letts Plays

Twelve Hours with Tracy Letts, a marathon theater reading festival celebrating the works of Pulitzer Prize winner Letts, will take place on Monday, February 23 from 11:00AM to 11:00PM at Circle in the Square Theatre. Presented by Animus Theatre Company in association with Circle in the Square Theatre School, all proceeds will benefit the school, which is the only conservatory located inside a Broadway theater. Letts’ production of BUG is currently playing on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater.

The 12-Hour event is intended to give audiences an opportunity to view multiple play readings connected to one writer in a marathon setting, and this year’s festival follows on the heels of previous festivals featuring the works of Beth Henley, John Patrick Shanley, and Leslye Headland.

The plays included in this year’s festival will be: August: Osage County, Killer Joe, Linda Vista, The Minutes, and Man from Nebraska.

First performed in 2014, the 12-Hour Festival exists as a unique theatrical experience in NYC, allowing unprecedented access to a rarely seen element of the production process - the staged reading. Beginning in 2025, the festival has been re-named for Alan Langdon, Animus company member and profound teacher/director/mentor to many in the company at Circle in the Square Theatre School in NYC, and beyond.

Joining this year’s festival are Silvia Dionicio (Task), Gina Gershon (Bye, Bye Birdie), Jonathan Judge-Russo (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit),Matthew Lillard (Scream), Hamish Linklater (Seminar), Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat), Margo Martindale (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), Lily Rabe (Ghosts), Andrew Rothenberg (True Blood), Thomas Sadoski (Other Desert Cities), Jeff Still (Job), with more performers being announced in the coming weeks. Casting is subject to change.