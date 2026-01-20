 tracker
Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below

Keita Kawahara and Gabe Richardson were crowned winners on January 18, 2026.

By: Jan. 20, 2026
After months of hard work, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage, sponsored by AMDA and Atlantic Acting School, hit the stage on Sunday for the live finale at 54 Below. The finalists included Lillian Duncan Bicheno, Ava Greenberg, and Keita Kawahara (High School Age Group) and Bo Bailey, Maria Elena, and Gabe Richardson (College Age Group). 

They were judged by J. Elaine MarcosKyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and J. Harrison Ghee. The special event was hosted by Parker and Ben Cameron and featured music direction by Katie-James Rushin.

After performing and receiving feedback from the judges, Keita Kawahara and Gabe Richardson were crowned the winners of this 6th season, receiving an AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship and an Atlantic Summer Teen Conservatory Scholarship.  In addition to a Standard Rental Certificate for up to $1,000 for winner’s school to Produce an upcoming MTI Show, a MTI Prize pack, a lesson with Broadway Vocal Coach Matt Farnsworth, a work session with The Telsey Office's Jimmy Larkin, a BroadwayWorld Prize Pack, and a $1000 donation in their name to the charity of their choice.

Check out photos from inside the special day below and watch the finale in full here!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Maria Elena, Bo Bailey, Gabe Richardson

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Ava Greenberg, Keita Kawahara, Lillian Duncan Bicheno

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Gabe Richardson, Maria Elena, Bo Bailey, Ava Greenberg, Keita Kawahara, Lillian Duncan Bicheno

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Kyle Taylor Parker, Kate Rockwell, J. Harrison Ghee, J. Elaine Marcos

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Kyle Taylor Parker

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Gabe Richardson, Maria Elena, Bo Bailey, Keita Kawahara, Ava Greenberg, Lillian Duncan Bicheno, Kyle Taylor Parker

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
J. Harrison Ghee, Kate Rockwell, J. Elaine Marcos, Kyle Taylor Parker

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Lillian Duncan Bicheno, Kyle Taylor Parker

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Lillian Duncan Bicheno

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Lillian Duncan Bicheno

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Lillian Duncan Bicheno

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Lillian Duncan Bicheno

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Lillian Duncan Bicheno

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Ava Greenberg, Kyle Taylor Parker

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Ava Greenberg

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Ava Greenberg

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Ava Greenberg

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Ava Greenberg

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Ava Greenberg

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Katie-James Rushin

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Keita Kawahara, Kyle Taylor Parker

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Keita Kawahara

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Keita Kawahara

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Keita Kawahara

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Keita Kawahara

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Keita Kawahara

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Kyle Taylor Parker, Bo Bailey

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Bo Bailey

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Bo Bailey

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Bo Bailey

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Bo Bailey

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Bo Bailey

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Maria Elena, Kyle Taylor Parker

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Maria Elena

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Maria Elena

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Maria Elena

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Maria Elena

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Maria Elena

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Gabe Richardson, Kyle Taylor Parker

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Gabe Richardson

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Gabe Richardson

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Gabe Richardson

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Gabe Richardson

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Gabe Richardson

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Heather Baird, Ryan Dejak, Kyle Taylor Parker

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Keita Kawahara, Heather Baird

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Ryan Dejak, Gabe Richardson

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Keita Kawahara, Gabe Richardson

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Heather Baird, Ryan Dejak, Keita Kawahara, Gabe Richardson, Kyle Taylor Parker

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Keita Kawahara, Gabe Richardson

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Heather Baird, Ryan Dejak, Keita Kawahara, Gabe Richardson

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
Keita Kawahara, Gabe Richardson

Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below Image
J. Harrison Ghee, J. Elaine Marcos, Keita Kawahara, Gabe Richardson, Kate Rockwell, Kyle Taylor Parker


