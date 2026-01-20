Photos: Inside the Next On Stage: Season 6 Finale at 54 Below

Click Here for More on Next On Stage

After months of hard work, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage, sponsored by AMDA and Atlantic Acting School, hit the stage on Sunday for the live finale at 54 Below. The finalists included Lillian Duncan Bicheno, Ava Greenberg, and Keita Kawahara (High School Age Group) and Bo Bailey, Maria Elena, and Gabe Richardson (College Age Group).

They were judged by J. Elaine Marcos, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and J. Harrison Ghee. The special event was hosted by Parker and Ben Cameron and featured music direction by Katie-James Rushin.

After performing and receiving feedback from the judges, Keita Kawahara and Gabe Richardson were crowned the winners of this 6th season, receiving an AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship and an Atlantic Summer Teen Conservatory Scholarship. In addition to a Standard Rental Certificate for up to $1,000 for winner’s school to Produce an upcoming MTI Show, a MTI Prize pack, a lesson with Broadway Vocal Coach Matt Farnsworth, a work session with The Telsey Office's Jimmy Larkin, a BroadwayWorld Prize Pack, and a $1000 donation in their name to the charity of their choice.

Check out photos from inside the special day below and watch the finale in full here!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski