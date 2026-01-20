FDNY Called to New World Stages After Reports of Fumes

FDNY officials were reportedly called to New World Stages this past Sunday after reports of fumes, W42ST reports. The theater complex houses five off-Broadway theaters in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen.

A performance had taken place in Stage 5 earlier in the day, which is home to Jamie Allan's Amaze, but the only effects used were theatrical haze.

According to The Mirror, individuals at the theatre smelled the fumes which is what resulted in a call being made.

The initial call came in at approximately 5:43 p.m and fire units conducted a sweep of the building, which showed zero hazardous readings on their meters. Hazmat units were also requested to take additional readings, and firefighters reported that no abnormal readings were detected while searching the theaters.

FDNY radio traffic indicated that Hazmat units were requested earlier in the response to perform additional air-quality checks. Firefighters searched multiple areas within the complex and later reported that no abnormal conditions were found.

Emergency medical personnel assessed treated a total of three people at the scene, and all three refused additional medical attention.

As a precaution during the response, traffic was temporarily blocked on both W50th and W49th Streets between 8th and 9th Avenues.

BroadwayWorld has reached out to New World Stages for comment.

