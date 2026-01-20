CHESS on Broadway Releases New Block of Tickets

A new block of tickets is now on sale for the first-ever Broadway revival Chess for performances through Sunday, June 14, 2026. Chess officially opened Sunday, November 16, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street).

Tickets for Chess are available online, by calling 212-239-6200, and at the Imperial Theatre box office. $49 digital lottery and in-person rush policies are available, subject to availability. Entries for the Chess digital lottery start at 12:00AM at rush.telecharge.com, one day before the performance, and end the same day at 3:00PM. Winners are drawn at 10:00AM and 3:00PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $49 each. A limited number of in-person Chess rush tickets will be available at 10:00AM the day of the performance (and 12:00PM on Sundays) at the Imperial Theatre. There is a limit of two tickets per person and tickets are $49 each.

Starring Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, Chess also features Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Chloé Nadon, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia, Travis Ward-Osborne and Katie Webber.

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away) and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Chess features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), costume design by Tom Broecker (Call Me Izzy), lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound design by John Shivers (Kinky Boots) and video design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Hell’s Kitchen). Johanna McKeon (Funny Girl) will serve as Associate Director and Travis Waldschmidt (Hello, Dolly!) will serve as Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. and Jason Thinger C.S.A. Hair, Wig and Makeup Design are by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates.

Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.