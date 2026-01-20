Video: Paulo Szot Performs 'His Kiss, the Riot' in HADESTOWN

Hadestown has released a new video of Tony Away winner Paulo Szot performing “His Kiss, the Riot” as Hades. Watch the video here!

The cast of Hadestown currently features Disney star Morgan Dudley as ‘Eurydice,’ Grammy Award-winner Kurt Elling as ‘Hermes,’ Allison Russell as ‘Persephone,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Hades,’ and West End breakout star Jack Wolfe as ‘Orpheus.’

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.