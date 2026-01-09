Broadway and Screen Actor John Cunningham Dies at 93

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor John Cunningham died on Tuesday, January 6 at the age of 93.

On Broadway, Cunningham was seen in Amour (2002), in which he originated the roles of the Doctor, Policeman, and President of the Tribunal; Anything Goes (2002) as Elisha J. Whitney; Design for Living (2001) as Ernest Friedman; and Titanic (1997) as Captain E. J. Smith. He appeared in Company both in the original 1970 production as Peter and later as Robert, as well as in the 1993 revival as Peter; The Sisters Rosensweig (1993) as Nicholas Pym; Anna Karenina (1992) as Nicolai Karenin; Six Degrees of Separation (1990) as Flan; and The Devil’s Disciple (1988) as Anthony Anderson, as a replacement.

Additional Broadway work includes Rose (1981) as Geoffrey; California Suite (1976), serving as standby for Sidney Nichols, Stu Franklyn, and William Warren; 1776 (1969) as John Adams, as a replacement; Zorba (1968) as Nikos; Cabaret (1966) as Clifford Bradshaw, as a replacement; and Hot Spot (1963) as a member of the ensemble.

Other theater credits include Painting Churches (Off-Broadway, Keen Company, 2012) as Gardner; Anything Goes (Broadway Reunion Concert, 2002) as Elisha J. Whitney; and The Visit (New York reading, 1999). He appeared in Allegro (Off-Broadway, Encores! Concert, 1994) as Dr. Joseph Taylor; Birds of Paradise (Off-Broadway, 1987) as Lawrence Wood; and Into the Woods (Old Globe pre-Broadway production, San Diego, 1986) as the Narrator, Wolf, and Steward.

On the screen, Cunningham is best known for his work in Mystic Pizza and Dead Poets Society. His film credits also included The Big Fix (1978), Hello Again (1987), School Ties (1992), For Love or Money (1993), Roommates (1995), Nixon (1995), The Jackel (1997) and Shaft (2000), as well as guest spots on 30 Rock, The Good Wife, Damages and Blue Bloods.

Cunningham also appeared on soap operas including The Secret Storm, The Doctors, Search for Tomorrow, One Life to Live and Loving.