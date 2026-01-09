Photos: Tony Kushner Visits MESSY WHITE GAYS Off-Broadway

At a recent performance of Messy White Gays off-Broadway, playwright Tony Kushner and his husband Mark Harris paid a visit. The pair posed with members of the cast after the performance. Check out photos below!

Messy White Gays will play its final performance on Sunday, January 11 at The Duke on 42nd Street.

In Messy White Gays, Drew Droege—the sharp-penned and quick-witted diarist of the contemporary homosexual—shines a harsh overhead light on the pores of White Gaydom, revealing what happens when throuples crumble, neighbors bicker, and rich and pretty clash with hot and dumb. It’s Sunday morning in Hell’s Kitchen. Brecken and Caden have just murdered their boyfriend and stuffed his body into a Jonathan Adler credenza. Unfortunately, they’ve also invited friends over for brunch. And they’re out of limes! Feel bad for them! They’re MESSY WHITE GAYS!

The show stars Droege, Derek Chadwick, James Cusati-Moyer, Aaron Jackson, Drew Reilly, Matt Steele, and Pete Zias, under the direction of Mike Donahue.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Messy White Gays

Tony Kushner with the cast of Messy White Gays

Tony Kushner with the cast of Messy White Gays

Tony Kushner visits Messy White Gays

Tony Kushner visits Messy White Gays

Tony Kushner visits Messy White Gays