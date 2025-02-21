Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 21, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Friday, February 21

Buena Vista Social Club begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 23

A Wonderful World closes on Broadway

Photos: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Rehearsal Ahead of Broadway Run

by Stephi Wild

This week, the Real Women Have Curves cast and creative team kicked off rehearsals. Real Women Have Curves is set to begin performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Photos: Jonathan Groff and JUST IN TIME Cast Perform at So & So's

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence and Erika Henningsen from the cast of JUST IN TIME performed select numbers from the new Broadway musical at So & So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar in Hell’s Kitchen. See photos here! . (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Continues 'Movies at the United Palace' Series with HAMILTON Stars

by Josh Sharpe

Movies at the United Palace with Lin-Manuel Miranda has set its 2025 season, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Hamilton on Broadway with a series of recent films starring the original Broadway cast of the groundbreaking musical.. (more...)

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway

by Jennifer Broski

Broadway’s SIX welcomed six new Queens to the cast. See photos from the cast's bows here! From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak. . (more...)

Photos: Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell and More in MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Jamie Lloyd Company is presenting William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production runs until 5 April 2025. See photos here! . (more...)

MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Musical With Music and Lyrics by Duncan Sheik in Development

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical based on the Manga graphic novel Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen by Moyoco Anno, is in development. Learn more!. (more...)

OTHELLO on Broadway to Offer $49 Tickets Through Digital Lottery

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Shakespeare’s Othello, directed by Kenny Leon and starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, is launching a digital lottery policy. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Jamie Lloyd's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Tom Hiddleston is Benedick and Hayley Atwell is Beatrice. Two of their generation’s finest actors collaborate with director Jamie Lloyd again in this savagely funny and beautifully tender battle of wits. Much Ado About Nothing is now open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. What did the critics think?. (more...)

THE SOUND OF MUSIC Restored in 4K for 60th Anniversary; Returning to Theaters Later This Year

by Josh Sharpe

March 2, 2025 will mark 60 years since the classic film adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music debuted on screens. This year, fans can experience the film again in a beautifully restored and remastered 4K version, which is slated to hit theaters and 4K Blu-ray in 2025.. (more...)

Tituss Burgess

Other birthdays on this day include:

Corbin Bleu

Christine Ebersole

David Geffen

Andrea Burns

