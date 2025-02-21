Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 21, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Friday, February 21
Video: Watch the Cast of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Rehearse For Their Broadway Run
Photos: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Rehearsal Ahead of Broadway Run
Photos: Jonathan Groff and JUST IN TIME Cast Perform at So & So's
Lin-Manuel Miranda Continues 'Movies at the United Palace' Series with HAMILTON Stars
by Josh Sharpe
Movies at the United Palace with Lin-Manuel Miranda has set its 2025 season, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Hamilton on Broadway with a series of recent films starring the original Broadway cast of the groundbreaking musical.. (more...)
Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway
by Jennifer Broski
Broadway’s SIX welcomed six new Queens to the cast. See photos from the cast's bows here! From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak. . (more...)
Photos: Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell and More in MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Jamie Lloyd Company is presenting William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production runs until 5 April 2025. See photos here! . (more...)
MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Musical With Music and Lyrics by Duncan Sheik in Development
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical based on the Manga graphic novel Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen by Moyoco Anno, is in development. Learn more!. (more...)
OTHELLO on Broadway to Offer $49 Tickets Through Digital Lottery
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Shakespeare’s Othello, directed by Kenny Leon and starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, is launching a digital lottery policy. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Review Roundup: Jamie Lloyd's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Tom Hiddleston is Benedick and Hayley Atwell is Beatrice. Two of their generation’s finest actors collaborate with director Jamie Lloyd again in this savagely funny and beautifully tender battle of wits. Much Ado About Nothing is now open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. What did the critics think?. (more...)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Restored in 4K for 60th Anniversary; Returning to Theaters Later This Year
by Josh Sharpe
March 2, 2025 will mark 60 years since the classic film adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music debuted on screens. This year, fans can experience the film again in a beautifully restored and remastered 4K version, which is slated to hit theaters and 4K Blu-ray in 2025.. (more...)
Tituss Burgess
Other birthdays on this day include:
Corbin Bleu
Christine Ebersole
David Geffen
Andrea Burns
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"No rights,
Videos