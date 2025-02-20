THE SOUND OF MUSIC Restored in 4K for 60th Anniversary; Returning to Theaters Later This Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



March 2, 2025 will mark 60 years since the classic film adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music debuted on screens. This year, fans can experience the film again in a beautifully restored and remastered 4K version, which is slated to hit theaters and 4K Blu-ray in 2025. Specific screening and release dates have yet to be announced.

Over the course of 9 months, the Walt Disney Film Restoration team oversaw digital scanning of preserved film footage and expert clean-up efforts to correct any dirt, warping or other issues encountered. “Our team is honored to care for and re-deliver this classic film to audiences around the world so they can enjoy it in all its originally intended visual and audio glory,” says Kevin Schaeffer, Director, Restoration & Library Management. Weaving artistic skills with innovative technology in a process more delicate than the petals of an edelweiss, the 60th anniversary restoration of The Sound of Music sings with both vibrant color and resounding melody, sharing the cinematic legacy anew for generations to come.

“This enhanced version of The Sound of Music is a testament to the enduring power of this iconic masterpiece. As we enter the 60th year, the restoration will safeguard our beloved classic for generations to come,” says Imogen Lloyd Webber, who oversees the Rodgers & Hammerstein brand as EVP Marketing and Communications for Concord Theatricals and Originals.

“The Walt Disney Company couldn’t be a better partner to bring to life an amazing international celebration of The Sound of Music’s enduring and meaningful impact on culture,” adds Sophia Dilley, EVP of Concord Originals.

In this true-life story, Julie Andrews lights up the screen as Maria, a spirited young woman who leaves the convent and becomes a governess to the seven unruly children of Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). Her warmth, charm and songs soon win the hearts of the children and their father. But when the threat of war rises, Maria is forced to attempt a daring escape with her new family. A five-time Academy Awards®-winning classic, and one of the most successful movie musicals of all time, The Sound of Music features unforgettable Rodgers & Hammerstein treasures like “Edelweiss,” ”My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and “Do-Re-Mi.”

Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios