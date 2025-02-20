News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway

The cast welcomed Najah Hetsberger, Gianna Yanelli, Kelsie Watts, Krystal Hernandez, and Kay Sibal.

By: Feb. 20, 2025
Broadway’s SIX welcomed six new Queens to the cast: Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr. Kelsie Watts, Krystal Hernandez, and Kay Sibal are making their Broadway debuts! See photos from their bows here! 

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. 

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! 

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Najah Hetsberger, Gianna Yanelli, Kelsie Watts, Krystal Hernandez, Kay Sibal, Taylor Marie Daniel

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Najah Hetsberger, Gianna Yanelli, Kelsie Watts, Krystal Hernandez, Kay Sibal, Taylor Marie Daniel

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Najah Hetsberger

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Kelsie Watts

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Najah Hetsberger

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Najah Hetsberger

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Najah Hetsberger, Gianna Yanelli, Kelsie Watts, Krystal Hernandez, Kay Sibal, Taylor Marie Daniel

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Gianna Yanelli

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Gianna Yanelli

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Krystal Hernandez

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Krystal Hernandez

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Kay Sibal

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Kay Sibal

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Taylor Marie Daniel

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Taylor Marie Daniel

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Taylor Marie Daniel

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Kelsie Watts

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Kelsie Watts

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Kay Sibal

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Kay Sibal, Taylor Marie Daniel, Krystal Hernandez, Gianna Yanelli

Photos: New SIX Queens Take First Bows on Broadway Image
Krystal Hernandez, Gianna Yanelli





Videos