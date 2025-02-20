OTHELLO on Broadway to Offer $49 Tickets Through Digital Lottery

The new production will play Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre with previews beginning Monday, February 24.
Shakespeare’s Othello, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon and starring Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, is launching a digital lottery policy. The new production will play Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre with previews beginning Monday, February 24, for a Sunday, March 23 opening night, playing a strictly limited 15-week engagement through Sunday, June 8.
Tickets to Othello will be available through a digital lottery the day before the performance at rush.telecharge.com. The digital lottery opens at at 12 AM ET one day before the performance with winners to be notified that same morning at 10 AM ET, with a second notification of additional winners that afternoon at 3 PM ET. Winners may purchase up to two tickets at $49 each (inclusive of $5 service fee), subject to availability. Please note that seats may be partial view.
Joining Washington and Gyllenhaal are Molly Osborne as ‘Desdemona’, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as ‘Cassio’, Anthony Michael Lopez as ‘Roderigo’, Daniel Pearce as ‘Brabantio’, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl as ‘Emilia’.
The cast also features Neal Bledsoe as ‘The Duke of Venice’, Julee Cerda as ‘Bianca’, Ezra Knight as ‘Montano’, Gene Gillette as ‘Gratiano’, Rob Heaps as ‘Lodovico’, ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Abiola Obatolu, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Sarah Thorn, and Greg Wood.
This spring, experience Shakespeare’s epic tale like never before. Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as ‘Othello,’ the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays ‘Iago,’ the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator.
Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.