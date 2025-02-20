Photos: Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell and More in MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Jamie Lloyd Company is presenting William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the production runs until 5 April 2025. See photos here!

Tom Hiddleston (Benedick) and Hayley Atwell (Beatrice) are joined by Mara Huf (Hero), Forbes Masson (Leonato), Phillip Olagoke (Friar Francis), Mason Alexander Park (Margaret), James Phoon (Claudio) and Tim Steed (Don John), currently starring in The Tempest, and Mika Onyx Johnson (Borachio) and Gerald Kyd (Don Pedro).

Much Ado About Nothing is the second production in The Jamie Lloyd Company's season of Shakespeare at Theatre Royal Drury Lane which opened with The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver, currently running until 1 February 2025.

Tom Hiddleston is Benedick and Hayley Atwell is Beatrice. Two of their generation's finest actors collaborate with director Jamie Lloyd again in this savagely funny and beautifully tender battle of wits. See what the critics are saying about the production HERE!