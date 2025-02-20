Lin-Manuel Miranda Continues 'Movies at the United Palace' Series with HAMILTON Stars

All screenings will be at the United Palace in Washington Heights, which turns 95 later this month.
Movies at the United Palace with Lin-Manuel Miranda has set its 2025 season, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Hamilton on Broadway with a series of recent films starring the original Broadway cast of the groundbreaking musical. All screenings will be at the United Palace in Washington Heights, which turns 95 later this month.
After each screening, attendees will be treated to a special conversation between the United Palace’s good friend, patron, and neighbor, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the original Hamilton cast member starring in the film. The movies are FREE, with tickets available for reservation a week before each screening (calendar of screenings below).
Miranda has supported Movies at the United Palace since 2013, when he helped the theatre’s fundraising campaign to purchase a new projector, screen, and surround sound system to return movies to the theatre after a 40-year hiatus. Miranda’s previous series focused on New York City-based titles and, in 2024, "Movies We Missed" due to the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes. Past guests include Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Spike Lee, Rita Moreno, Hugh Jackman, Billy Crystal, and Danai Gurira.
Since free tickets to Miranda’s screenings usually “sell” out within minutes of their release, the United Palace is offering Movies at the Palace Members the opportunity to reserve their tickets ahead of the rush. Membership benefits are outlined here.
The screenings with Lin-Manuel Miranda are part of the United Palace’s year-long season of movies focused on the theme of community. The year kicks off on the United Palace’s 95th birthday, February 22, with a Star Wars triple-feature: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. The day-long celebration will feature interactive entertainment such as stormtroopers from Empire City Garrison, a Yoda impression contest, a costume parade across the stage, and lightsaber duel. Tickets to the anniversary celebration are on sale now at unitedpalace.org. Movies at the United Palace with Lin-Manuel Miranda is sponsored by the Miranda Family Fund.
