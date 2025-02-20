MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Musical With Music and Lyrics by Duncan Sheik in Development

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical based on the Manga graphic novel Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen by Moyoco Anno, is in development. With music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik, Memoirs will be presented at a private invite & industry-only presentation on Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21 at Gibney Dance in New York City. The new musical will feature a book by Leah Nananko Winkler, music direction, conducting, and vocal and incidental music arrangement by Or Matias, and direction & choreography by Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award-winner Rob Ashford.



“Memoirs is a bold, sensual, and innovative new work that pushes the boundaries of conventional musical theater,” said Marion. “Duncan and Leah have expertly taken Moyoco Anno’s Manga series and given it new life for the stage - all through the unparalleled direction & choreography of Rob Ashford.”



The full Production Team for the presentation also includes associate producers Nobu Matsukura, Shin Yamada, Yu Anne Ando, Ryohei Otani, and Yumi. Bespoke Theatricals will serve as general managers.



Originating in 12th century Japanese artworks, Manga are graphic novels with a distinct style evolved uniquely in Japan, which has nurtured artists and their works while building a global industry worth over $10 billion. Moyoco Anno is one of Japan’s most renowned, award-winning Manga artists, known for her deep exploration of character psychology and her vast worldwide fan base. Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen was serialized in a Manga magazine from 2013 to 2018, and later published as a two-volume set. It received the Excellence Award at the Japan Media Arts Festival in 2020 and is the first Japanese manga to be adapted into an American musical.

