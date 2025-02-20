Photos: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Begins Rehearsal Ahead of Broadway Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This week, the Real Women Have Curves cast and creative team kicked off rehearsals. Real Women Have Curves is set to begin performances on April 1 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, ahead of an opening night on April 27. Check out rehearsal photos below!

The New Musical will star Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana, film and television actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time,” “Pulse,”) as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter, Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela, Shelby Acosta (1776) as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia (Broadway debut, Six Boleyn Tour) as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves (Broadway debut, Frozen National Tour) as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez (Elf) as Rosalí, Sandra Valls (Broadway debut) as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds. Based on the play by Josefina López that inspired the iconic hit film, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is “a winner, with a big heart and joyous abandon” (The Boston Globe). “It makes us feel we can all soar!” (WBUR).

The musical will feature direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will also feature music direction by Roberto Sinha, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez and Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award winner John Shivers, video design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up design by Krystal Balleza & Will Vicari, orchestrations by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez, and casting by X Casting/Victor Vazquez, CSA and ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA. Tripp Phillips will serve as Production Stage Manager, B.J. Holt as General Manager, and Alecia Parker as Executive Producer.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves (screenplay by Josefina López and George LaVoo). American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) at Harvard University produced the musical’s critically acclaimed world premiere in 2023.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler (Waitress) and Jack Noseworthy, alongside Peggy Koenig, Stan Ponte, John Gore Organization, Ira Pittelman, Stacie and Steven Weisbrot, Michael Valdes, Michael P. Kruke, The Nederlander Organization, Erin and Ramesh Narasimhan, Armstrong/Manocherian, Danielle Del, Emerald Drive, HGH Productions, the Independent Presenters Network, Just for Laughs, Jared King, Scott and Debbie Klein, Ira Kleinman, Peter May, Philip and James DeCarlo-Schnepper, Lilli and Jonathan Roth, Jayne Baron Sherman, Alicia Menendez Angelica Vale, and the Shubert Organization.