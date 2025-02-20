Photos: Jonathan Groff and JUST IN TIME Cast Perform at So & So's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence and Erika Henningsen from the cast of JUST IN TIME performed select numbers from the new Broadway musical at So & So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar in Hell’s Kitchen. See photos here!



Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), JUST IN TIME invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”



JUST IN TIME will open Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, with previews beginning Friday, March 28, 2025.

