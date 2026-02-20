Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! There’s plenty of excitement on stage and screen to wake up to. Rehearsals are well underway for the highly anticipated Broadway arrival of Cats: The Jellicle Ball—get a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room! Matthew Morrison is heading back to Broadway to star as Bobby Darin in JUST IN TIME, and Broadway will also see Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell in Jamie Lloyd’s Much Ado About Nothing in 2026. Plus, don’t miss trailer drops, new productions on both sides of the Atlantic, and visits from stage favorites at SIX and the Museum of Broadway. Let’s dive into the biggest headlines and can't-miss stories from Broadway and beyond!