 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 20, 2026
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Picked For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More Image

Good morning, Broadway fans! There’s plenty of excitement on stage and screen to wake up to. Rehearsals are well underway for the highly anticipated Broadway arrival of Cats: The Jellicle Ball—get a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room! Matthew Morrison is heading back to Broadway to star as Bobby Darin in JUST IN TIME, and Broadway will also see Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell in Jamie Lloyd’s Much Ado About Nothing in 2026. Plus, don’t miss trailer drops, new productions on both sides of the Atlantic, and visits from stage favorites at SIX and the Museum of Broadway. Let’s dive into the biggest headlines and can't-miss stories from Broadway and beyond!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, February 21
Every Brilliant Thing begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 22
Hell's Kitchen closes on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More Image
Video: Ready for a Ball? Go Inside Rehearsals for CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

Cats: The Jellicle Ball arrives to Broadway following its triumphant run at PAC NYC last year. Watch in this video as the company gives a special sneak peek inside rehearsals!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More Image
Matthew Morrison Will Return to Broadway in JUST IN TIME

Screen Actors Guild Award winner and Tony Award, Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison will star as Bobby Darin in the Broadway musical JUST IN TIME.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More Image
Tom Hiddleston And Hayley Atwell To Star In Jamie Lloyd's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING On Broadway

Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell will bring Jamie Lloyd’s acclaimed production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Broadway for a limited 10-week run in fall 2026. The Shakespeare comedy previously played London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More Image Video: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Releases New Trailer For London Production
by Stephi Wild
All new footage has been released from the first-ever stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s internationally acclaimed book The Hunger Games and Lionsgate’s hit motion picture of the same name. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More Image Video/Photos: First Look at PRESSURE Film with Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser
by Josh Sharpe
Focus Features has dropped the trailer and first-look photos for Pressure, the upcoming film adaptation of David Haig's play starring Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser. Check it out now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More Image Video: George R. R. Martin Talks Bringing GAME OF THRONES to the Stage
by Stephi Wild
Game of Thrones will be coming to the stage this summer. Author George R.R. Martin, Adaptor Duncan Macmillan, Director Dominic Cooke and RSC Co-Artistic Director Tamara Harvey chatted in a new video about bringing the show to the stage.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More Image Photos: Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas Visit SIX on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas recently paid a visit to Six on Broadway! The pair appeared as a dancing duo on the hit show Dancing With the Stars, and Leavitt is currently starring in Chicago on Broadway as Roxie Hart. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More Image Photos: Museum of Broadway Hosts Special RENT Event With Tim Weil
by Bruce Glikas
The Museum of Broadway recently hosted a 30th anniversary panel of RENT alums and a special reading of Making RENT: The Story Behind the Music that Changed Broadway. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Carmen Cusack and Gina Torres in PEN PALS
by Stephi Wild
Carmen Cusack and Gina Torres are now starring in the Off-Broadway hit Pen Pals, as Bernie and Mags, at the DR2 Theatre. They continue through March 1. Check out photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Exclusive: Washington National Opera Forges Ahead Following Kennedy Center Split
by Joshua Wright
Washington National Opera General Director Timothy O'Leary discusses the company's transition, community support, rebuilding operations, and future plans, including upcoming productions of TREEMONISHA, THE CRUCIBLE, and WEST SIDE STORY.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/19/2026; Jobs In Production, Patron Services, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 2/19/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
Interlochen Center For The Arts Appoints Tor Campbell As Musical Theatre Program Director
by Stephi Wild
Interlochen Center for the Arts appoints Tor Campbell as the new director of its Musical Theatre Program, enhancing its educational and performance offerings.. (more...)
Michael Arden, Dane Laffrey, and More Will Receive Transporting American Theatre Award
by Stephi Wild
Michael Arden, Dane Laffrey, Hillary Blanken, and Fred Gallo will be honored with the Transporting American Theatre Award by Transport Group on April 28.. (more...)
Houses on the Moon Theatre Company Names New Board Chair and Managing Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Houses on the Moon Theater Company has appointed Jeremy Handelman as Board Chair and Meghan Dunne as Managing Director, marking a new chapter of leadership and growth for the company.. (more...)
Copland House Names CULTIVATE 2026 Fellows
by Stephi Wild
Copland House has selected its fellows for the CULTIVATE 2026 emerging composers program, focusing on nurturing new music talents. Learn more about the fellows here!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
CANADA’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS Series Arriving Later This Year
by Josh Sharpe
WOW Presents Plus has revealed that Canada’s Drag Race: All Stars, a new Canadian edition of the popular reality show, is coming to the streaming service later this year.  . (more...)
Katie Finneran, Will Pullen and More to Star in THE RECEPTIONIST at Second Stage Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Second Stage Theater has revealed the complete cast for its upcoming production of Adam Bock’s dark comedy, The Receptionist, directed by Sarah Benson.. (more...)
Video/Photos: First Look at PRESSURE Film with Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser
by Josh Sharpe
Focus Features has dropped the trailer and first-look photos for Pressure, the upcoming film adaptation of David Haig's play starring Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser. Check it out now.. (more...)
TITANIQUE Will Announce Complete Broadway Cast Tomorrow
by Nicole Rosky
Titanique  is getting ready to set sail on Broadway, but not before one last announcement!  BroadwayWorld has learned that the rest of its kooky krazy cast will be announced on Friday, February 20. Check back to find out who else will join the company.. (more...)
How You Know These LOVE STORY Stars From Broadway: A Stage Guide to the FX Series
by Josh Sharpe
From Sarah Pidgeon to Grey Henson, take a look at all the Broadway stars to look out for when you tune in to FX's Love Story. New episodes debut on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX and Hulu.. (more...)
Review: SAUL at LONDON HANDEL FESTIVAL, Sinfonia Smith Square
by Louise Penn
Opening the London Handel Fetsival, this flawless presentation of Saul was a celebration of Handel that set the tone of the performances to follow. The acoustics in the hall were exceptional, with clear enunciation throughout and a sense of occasion.. (more...)
Exclusive: Watch Karen Ziemba Sing in Rehearsals For MONTE CRISTO
by Michael Major
Step inside rehearsals for the world premiere production of Monte Cristo, the musical adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' novel The Count of Monte Cristo. This exclusive video clip features Tony Winner Karen Ziemba, who plays Carconte/Lucrezia Borgia.. (more...)
Antonio Cipriano Will Lead London Premiere of Joey Contreras' New Musical IN PIECES
by Stephi Wild
Joey Contreras' new musical In Pieces, will make its London premiere this spring, with an exclusive one night only concert at The Other Palace on Monday 30 March.. (more...)
Olly Alexander and Iz Hesketh Join Cast for UK Reading of RIGHT BEFORE I GO
by Stephi Wild
Olly Alexander and Iz Hesketh will join Vanessa Williams and Matt Henry in a UK reading of Stan Zimmerman's suicide awareness play, RIGHT BEFORE I GO, at London's Soho Theatre.. (more...)
Riverside Studios Will Host 50th Anniversary Celebration Events With Dame Helen Mirren And More
by Stephi Wild
Riverside Studios has announced details of the first special events being staged to celebrate the West London venue's 50th anniversary. Learn more about the lineup here!. (more...)
2026 OffFest Nominations Revealed
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Following the announcement of this year’s Offies nominations, OffFest will return as the festival arm of OffWestEnd, celebrating work not only made in London but also at festivals across the UK. See the nominations!. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Jessie Mueller

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“No day but today.”

- RENT

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos