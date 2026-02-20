Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 20, 2026- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Heads Into Rehearsal and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! There’s plenty of excitement on stage and screen to wake up to. Rehearsals are well underway for the highly anticipated Broadway arrival of Cats: The Jellicle Ball—get a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room! Matthew Morrison is heading back to Broadway to star as Bobby Darin in JUST IN TIME, and Broadway will also see Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell in Jamie Lloyd’s Much Ado About Nothing in 2026. Plus, don’t miss trailer drops, new productions on both sides of the Atlantic, and visits from stage favorites at SIX and the Museum of Broadway. Let’s dive into the biggest headlines and can't-miss stories from Broadway and beyond!
Saturday, February 21
Every Brilliant Thing begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 22
Hell's Kitchen closes on Broadway
Video: Ready for a Ball? Go Inside Rehearsals for CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
Cats: The Jellicle Ball arrives to Broadway following its triumphant run at PAC NYC last year. Watch in this video as the company gives a special sneak peek inside rehearsals!
Matthew Morrison Will Return to Broadway in JUST IN TIME
Screen Actors Guild Award winner and Tony Award, Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison will star as Bobby Darin in the Broadway musical JUST IN TIME.
|
Tom Hiddleston And Hayley Atwell To Star In Jamie Lloyd's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING On Broadway
Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell will bring Jamie Lloyd’s acclaimed production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to Broadway for a limited 10-week run in fall 2026. The Shakespeare comedy previously played London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
| Video: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Releases New Trailer For London Production
by Stephi Wild
All new footage has been released from the first-ever stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s internationally acclaimed book The Hunger Games and Lionsgate’s hit motion picture of the same name. Check out the video here!. (more...)
| Video/Photos: First Look at PRESSURE Film with Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser
by Josh Sharpe
Focus Features has dropped the trailer and first-look photos for Pressure, the upcoming film adaptation of David Haig's play starring Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser. Check it out now.. (more...)
| Video: George R. R. Martin Talks Bringing GAME OF THRONES to the Stage
by Stephi Wild
Game of Thrones will be coming to the stage this summer. Author George R.R. Martin, Adaptor Duncan Macmillan, Director Dominic Cooke and RSC Co-Artistic Director Tamara Harvey chatted in a new video about bringing the show to the stage.. (more...)
| Photos: Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas Visit SIX on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas recently paid a visit to Six on Broadway! The pair appeared as a dancing duo on the hit show Dancing With the Stars, and Leavitt is currently starring in Chicago on Broadway as Roxie Hart. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: Museum of Broadway Hosts Special RENT Event With Tim Weil
Photos: Carmen Cusack and Gina Torres in PEN PALS
