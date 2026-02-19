Photos: Museum of Broadway Hosts Special RENT Event With Tim Weil

The Museum of Broadway recently hosted a 30th anniversary panel of RENT alums and a special reading of Making RENT: The Story Behind the Music that Changed Broadway, written by RENT’s original musical director, Tim Weil. The event was held on Wednesday, February 18 at 5:00PM. Check out photos below!

The panel was moderated by GQ Global Entertainment Director Dana Mathews, and featured creatives and cast representing different eras of the show’s 30-year legacy - from the original run and beyond.

Joining Tim Weil during the panel were original RENT director and five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, original RENT Associate Director Martha Banta, RENT Broadway alum and Tony Award Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Tony Award nominee and Broadway’s final Tom Collins, Michael McElroy, and Broadway’s original JoAnne, Fredi Walker-Browne.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas