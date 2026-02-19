Photos: Museum of Broadway Hosts Special RENT Event With Tim Weil

The event featured a reading of Making RENT: The Story Behind the Music that Changed Broadway, written by RENT’s original musical director, Tim Weil.
The Museum of Broadway recently hosted a 30th anniversary panel of RENT alums and a special reading of Making RENT: The Story Behind the Music that Changed Broadway, written by RENT’s original musical director, Tim Weil. The event was held on Wednesday, February 18 at 5:00PM. Check out photos below!
The panel was moderated by GQ Global Entertainment Director Dana Mathews, and featured creatives and cast representing different eras of the show’s 30-year legacy - from the original run and beyond.
Joining Tim Weil during the panel were original RENT director and five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, original RENT Associate Director Martha Banta, RENT Broadway alum and Tony Award Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Tony Award nominee and Broadway’s final Tom Collins, Michael McElroy, and Broadway’s original JoAnne, Fredi Walker-Browne.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Tim Weil and Fredi Walker-Browne
Fredi Walker-Browne, Tim Weil, Rodney Hicks and Yassmin Alers
Maya Days, Karmine Alers and Yassmin Alers
Michael McElroy, Fredi Walker-Browne and Tim Weil
The RENT panel: Michael Greif, Martha Banta, Rodney Hicks, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Michael McElroy, Fredi Walker-Browne and Tim Weil
RENT Family: Victoria Leacock, Lisa Zinni, Michael Greif, Martha Banta, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Marcus Paul James, Yassmin Alers, Fredi Walker-Browne, Schele Williams, Rodney Hicks, Maya Days, Tim Weil, Julie Larson, Destan Owens, Jeremy Kushnier, Karmine Alers and Michael McElroy
Tim Weil, Julie Larson, Michael Greif and Victoria Leacock
Fredi Walker-Browne, Tim Weil and Rodney Hicks
Destan Owens, Michael McElroy and Marcus Paul James
Rodney Hicks and Jacques C. Smith
Fredi Walker-Browne and Natalie Venetia Belcon
Karmine Alers and Yassmin Alers
Jeremy Kushnier and Karmine Alers
Maya Days and Jacques C. Smith
Fredi Walker-Browne
Martha Banta and Schele Williams
RENT Memorabilia at The Museum of Broadway
RENT Memorabilia at The Museum of Broadway
Signed RENT wall at The Museum of Broadway
Julie Larson, Tim Weil and Michael Greif
Videos