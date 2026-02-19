Video: George R. R. Martin Talks Bringing GAME OF THRONES to the Stage





As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Game of Thrones will be coming to The Royal Shakespeare Company this summer in a new production based on the acclaimed novels by George R. R. Martin.

Martin, along with Adaptor Duncan Macmillan, Director Dominic Cooke and RSC Co-Artistic Director Tamara Harvey recently chatted in a new video about bringing the show to the stage.

"As I got into the world, more and more, the history and the past, more stories suggest themselves," he noted, when asked why he decided to bring Game of Thrones to the stgae. So I think one of the things when we started putting this play together was, it would be like 17, 18 years before the main events that began in Game of Thrones, and we would actually show you what happened at that Harrenhal tournament. I don't know how much I want to give away here..."

Martin goes on to share, "There are a number of Starks, which is the central family in the books. But remember, it's like 17 years before. There are, of course, Lannisters, Targaryens, Prince Rhaegar, the crown prince is a big one. Jaime Lannister, a name you might recognize, but he's just a teenager in this."

Check out the video here!

About Game of Thrones: The Mad King

Game of Thrones: The Mad King takes place a decade before the events of the original series. Duncan Macmillan has penned the script, with Dominic Cooke set as the director. Tickets will go on sale in April. More information is available here.

A long winter thaws in Harrenhal, and spring is promised. At a lavish banquet on the eve of a jousting tournament, lovers meet and revellers speculate about who will contend. But in the shadows, amid growing unease at the bloodthirsty actions of the realm’s merciless Mad King, dissenters from his inner circle anxiously advance a treasonous plot. Far away, the drums of battle sound.

Family bonds, ancient prophecies, and the sacred line of succession will be tested in a dangerous campaign for power. Who will survive? Who will rise?

Game of Thrones: The Mad King is a sweeping new stage epic from the world of George R. R. Martin, written by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke. Spanning the final years before the events of the novels, this powerful drama reveals a legendary chapter of Westerosi history.

Come face to face with familiar characters from the houses Targaryen, Stark, Lannister, Baratheon and Martell and witness the events that set the stage for the world’s most critically acclaimed series.