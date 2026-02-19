Photos: Carmen Cusack and Gina Torres in PEN PALS

Carmen Cusack and Gina Torres are now starring in the Off-Broadway hit Pen Pals, as Bernie and Mags, at the DR2 Theatre. They continue through March 1. Check out photos below!

Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals is inspired by a true story and charts five decades of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged by two women who never meet in person. Each new pairing brings fresh emotional insight to this deeply moving and often humorous story of connection and resilience.

Gina Torres, ALMA and Imagen Award–winning actor who made history as the first Afro-Latina to create, star in, and produce her own series with Pearson, originating the role of Jessica Pearson in Suits. Known for 9-1-1: Lone Star, Firefly/Serenity, Alias, Angel, Hannibal, and The Perfect Find. Film credits include The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. A mentor and advocate for Latinx and Afro-Latinx artists.

Carmen Cusack Two-time Tony Award nominee for Bright Star and Flying Over Sunset. Broadway/West End/Tour: Les Misérables, Wicked, South Pacific, Phantom of the Opera, Call Me Madam (Encores!). Regional: Bull Durham, Sweeney Todd, First Wives Club, Sunday in the Park with George. Film/TV: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, American Fiction, Sorry For Your Loss.

Creative team includes Jessica Parks (Scenic Design), David C. Woolard (Costume Design),

Jill Nagle (Lighting Design), Nick Simone (Sound Design), Rose Riccardi (Production Stage Manager). Pen Pals is produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket, Rachel Stange, Joe Trentacosta, Logan DeWitt, Anthony Hazzard & Scott Stolzenberg, Holly Garman, Michael Graf, Cherie Lindley, in association with NJ Repertory Company, Heiress Productions, Inc. General Management: LDK Productions / Michael Shannon.