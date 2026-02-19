Video: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Releases New Trailer For London Production

All new footage has been released from the first-ever stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’s internationally acclaimed book The Hunger Games and Lionsgate’s hit motion picture of the same name. Performances for this production are running at Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, currently booking through to October 2026. Check out the video here!

The company for The Hunger Games: On Stage includes: Mia Carragher (Katniss Everdeen), Euan Garrett (Peeta Mellark), Joshua Lacey (Haymitch Abernathy), Tristan Waterson (Gale Hawthorne), Sophia Ally (Primrose Everdeen & Ensemble), Ruth Everett (Mrs. Everdeen & Ensemble), Tamsin Carroll (Effie Trinket), Stavros Demetraki (Caesar Flickerman) and Nathan Ives-Moiba (Cinna & Mayor).

The cast is completed by Aiya Agustin (Tribute - Rue), Geo Bailey (Swing), Alexandra Barredo (Ensemble), Imogen Brooke (Ensemble), Liana Cottrill (Tribute - Clove), Jessica Daugirda (Swing), Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (Swing), Lewis Easter (Tribute - Marvel), Felix Garcia Guyer (Chief of Staff, Ensemble & Fight Captain), Marcellus Hill (Tribute - Thresh), Matthew Ives (Swing & Show Captain), Jessica Lee (Tribute - Tippet), Mariana Lewis (Tribute - Glimmer), Kiera Milward (Swing), Luca Moscardini (Swing), Felipe Pacheo (Tribute - Cato & Flight Captain), Redmand Rance (Tribute - Stele), Nathanael Saleh (Swing), Mark Samaras (Tribute - Drove), Artemis Stamouli (Tribute - Fossa & Movement Captain) and Rory Toms (Tribute – Fila.)

The state-of-the-art Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is a brand-new 1,200 seat purpose-built, dynamic theatre-in-the-round venue designed especially to host this production. The theatre, which is situated right in the heart of London’s vibrant Canary Wharf, puts spectators in the heart of the action.

Conor McPherson has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins’s epic series and the first film from Lionsgate’s iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production is helmed by renowned director Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman and most recently Hedda at Theatre Royal Bath), with a world-class creative team who bring the show to breathtaking life.

The Hunger Games franchise encompasses five critically acclaimed novels that have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 52 languages as well as a blockbuster film franchise that has grossed more than $3.4 billion at the global box office. Suzanne Collins’s latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, was published by Scholastic in March 2025 and will be adapted into a major motion picture event to be released by Lionsgate on November 20, 2026.