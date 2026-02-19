Photos: Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas Visit SIX on Broadway

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas recently paid a visit to Six on Broadway! The pair appeared as a dancing duo on the hit show Dancing With the Stars, and Leavitt is currently starring in Chicago on Broadway as Roxie Hart. Check out photos of Leavitt and Ballas with the cast of Six below!

Six is currently starring Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn, Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard, Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, and Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves.

he company also includes Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, and Aiyana Smash as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas