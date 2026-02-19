TITANIQUE Will Announce Complete Broadway Cast Tomorrow

Titanique is getting ready to set sail on Broadway, but not before one last announcement! BroadwayWorld has learned that the rest of its kooky krazy cast will be announced on Friday, February 20. Check back to find out who else will join the company.

Previously announced cast includes: Alongside Olivier & Lortel Award winner Marla Mindelle, who will lead the Broadway company as Celine Dion, are: four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande returns as Victor Garber; and Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, a role he originated off-Broadway, where the musical recently completed a record-breaking three-year run in June 2025.

About Titanique

The original music, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, will make its Broadway debut in a 16-week limited engagement beginning March 26, 2026. Opening Night is set for Sunday, April 12, 2026, and the production will run through July 12, 2026, at the historic St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th Street). Co-creator Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour) will direct the Broadway production, which will be choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors).

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Titanique fuses a kooky krazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar®–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse vocals in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.

Titanique has charted a route to Broadway that is rarer than a blue diamond from Jared’s: a former Fiyero, Sister Mary Robert, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer walked into a bar in Los Angeles, stirred up a musical fever dream over martinis, and never let go. Several readings later, the musical made its bow Off-Broadway in summer 2022 at The Asylum Theatre (also lovingly known as “the basement of a Gristedes"). After multiple sold-out extensions, and a move to a bigger boat at the above-ground Daryl Roth Theatre, Titanique became the most decorated Off-Broadway musical of its season – winning seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle. Concurrent with the Off-Broadway Production’s three-year run, international productions opened in London’s West End, Sydney, Toronto, Montréal, Chicago, Paris, and São Paulo — each adding to the show’s global acclaim and momentum. In 2025, Titanique won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy, joining the ranks of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Michael Frayn’s Noises Off.