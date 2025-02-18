Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 18, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Friday, February 21

Buena Vista Social Club begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 23

A Wonderful World closes on Broadway

Video: Hanging with the Cast of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

by Joey Mervis

Things are about to get strange on Broadway. Rehearsals are now underway for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is due to begin performances Friday, March 28, 2025 and officially open Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre.



Video: Inside Opening Night of REDWOOD with Idina Menzel & More

by Joey Mervis

Idina Menzel is back on Broadway! She stars in the new musical Redwood, about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Go inside opening night with Idina and more!

How ENGLISH Is Shining a Spotlight on a New Kind of Middle Eastern Story

by Nicole Rosky

Sanaz Toossi's Pulitzer Prize-winning play English is entering its final weeks on Broadway. The new play, presented by Roundabout Theare Company and directed by Knud Adams, is all about the power of communication and the part language plays in shaping our identity. Learn more about the show.

WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, and More Win BAFTA Film Awards

by Stephi Wild

The winners of the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards were announced this weekend in a ceremony hosted by David Tennant at The Royal Festival Hall in London. Check out the full list here!. (more...)

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reprises HAMILTON Role in SNL50 Special

by Michael Major

Lin-Manuel Miranda donned his classic Hamilton costume for a musical medley on the SNL50 special. The musical medley featured 'My Shot' from Hamilton, as well as songs from Les Miserables, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, and more. See photos!. (more...)

Photos: Kamala Harris Attends GYPSY and Poses with Audra McDonald and Company

by Nicole Rosky

Just yesterday, former Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff stopped by the Majestic Theatre to attend the critically acclaimed, sold-out hit musical GYPSY starring six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald.

Video: Learn How Nathan Lane Got Bill Burr Cast in GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Nathan Lane has revealed how he helped get Bill Burr cast in the upcoming Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, which begins performances at The Palace Theatre in March!

ROMEO + JULIET Recoups on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Sam Gold’s production of ROMEO + JULIET recouped its $7 million capitalization during its extended, standing-room-only, 20-week limited engagement at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.. (more...)

Dancers to Protest Trump Takeover Outside the Kennedy Center

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayWorld previously reported that President Trump was elected as the chairman of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center. Dancers are now protesting Trump's involvement and the changes at the Kennedy Center. Learn more.. (more...)

Video: Sabrina Carpenter Sings 'Defying Gravity' in SNL50 'Domingo' Sketch

by Michael Major

Sabrina Carpenter was featured in a continuation of the 'Domingo' storyline – started by Ariana Grande last year – leading her to perform an off-key rendition of 'Defying Gravity.' Watch the SNL50 video, also with Bad Bunny, Martin Short, and more.. (more...)

Video: Adam Lambert Performs 'I Don't Care Much' From CABARET on THE VIEW

by Josh Sharpe

During a visit to The View on Monday, Cabaret star Adam Lambert took the stage to perform his rendition of I Don't Care Much from the current revival. During his visit, the performer also shared why the show continues to remain timely. Watch his appearance here!. (more...)

