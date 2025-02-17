Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reprises HAMILTON Role in SNL50 Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lin-Manuel Miranda donned his classic Hamilton costume for a musical medley on the SNL50 special. The musical medley featured "My Shot" from Hamilton, as well as songs from Les Miserables, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, and more. See photos below!

Scarlett Johansson, who was tapped to play Audrey in a now-canceled film remake of Little Shop of Horrors, gave a taste of what could have been with a parody of "Suddenly, Seymour," which poked fun at eBikes. Nathan Lane also reprised his The Lion King role with a parody of "Hakuna Matata."

Watch the full medley here, which also features appearances by Broadway alums like Taran Killem, Ana Gasteyer, John Mulaney, Chloe Fineman, Adam Driver, Cecily Strong, and Nick Jonas.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special also had a continuation of the fan-favorite "Domingo" sketch, with Sabrina Carpenter singing a rendition of "Defying Gravity" from Wicked.

The New York 50th Musical sketch also included Paul Shaffer, Alex Moffat, Emil Wakim, James Austin John, Paul Rudd, Devon Walker, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Sarah Sherman, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, David Spade, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett.

Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC