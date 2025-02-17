News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reprises HAMILTON Role in SNL50 Special

SNL50: The Anniversary Special is now streaming on Peacock.

By: Feb. 17, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lin-Manuel Miranda donned his classic Hamilton costume for a musical medley on the SNL50 special. The musical medley featured "My Shot" from Hamilton, as well as songs from Les Miserables, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, and more. See photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Video: Sabrina Carpenter Sings 'Defying Gravity' in SNL50 'Domingo' Sketch
ROMEO + JULIET Recoups on Broadway
WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, and More Win BAFTA Film Awards
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025

Scarlett Johansson, who was tapped to play Audrey in a now-canceled film remake of Little Shop of Horrors, gave a taste of what could have been with a parody of "Suddenly, Seymour," which poked fun at eBikes. Nathan Lane also reprised his The Lion King role with a parody of "Hakuna Matata."

Watch the full medley here, which also features appearances by Broadway alums like Taran Killem, Ana Gasteyer, John MulaneyChloe FinemanAdam DriverCecily Strong, and Nick Jonas.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special also had a continuation of the fan-favorite "Domingo" sketch, with Sabrina Carpenter singing a rendition of "Defying Gravity" from Wicked.

The New York 50th Musical sketch also included Paul Shaffer, Alex Moffat, Emil Wakim, James Austin John, Paul Rudd, Devon Walker, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Sarah Sherman, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, David Spade, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett.

Photo by: Theo Wargo/NBC





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Hamilton Button Set Hamilton Button Set
Buy a Hamilton Shot Glass Hamilton Shot Glass
Buy a Hamilton Black Hoodie Hamilton Black Hoodie
Buy a Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos