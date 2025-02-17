Video: Sabrina Carpenter Sings 'Defying Gravity' in SNL50 'Domingo' Sketch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sabrina Carpenter is still inching her way back to Broadway, this time on SNL! The recent Grammy-winner was featured in the SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which aired last night. The former Mean Girls star was featured in a continuation of the "Domingo" storyline â€“ which was started by Ariana Grande last year â€“ leading her to perform an off-key rendition of "Defying Gravity."

Domingo started features a group of friends singing a song for their friend's wedding, revealing that she had an affair with a man named Domingo to the tune of "Espresso." The storyline was continued at a baby shower when Charli XCX performed Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO" in November, before the fan-favorite sketch was expanded upon last night.

In the video, Carpenter's character reveals that the friend group took their friend (played by Chloe Fineman) to see Wicked in New York to celebrate her vow renewal. The sketch also featured humorous covers of "You Belong With Me" by Taylor Swift and "Espresso" by Carpenter, while stars like Pedro Pascal, Martin Short, Bad Bunny, Molly Shannon, and more joined in.

Also during last night's special,Â John MulaneyÂ led another one of his signature musical sketches. The segment featured songs from Les MisÃ©rables, Hamilton (with guestÂ Lin-Manuel Miranda), The Lion King (with special guestÂ Nathan Lane), and more.

The special also featured appearances byÂ Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Dave Chappelle, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.