Dancers to Protest Trump Takeover Outside the Kennedy Center

BroadwayWorld previously reported that President Trump was elected as the chairman of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center, with Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter being fired as a part of Trump's overhaul. In addition, Board Treasurer Shonda Rhimes, National Symphony Orchestra Artistic Advisor Ben Folds, and Artistic Advisor-at-Large Renée Fleming resigned from their roles, a tour of children's musical Finn, which was to be produced by the theatre, has been canceled, and The Kennedy Center has removed the National Symphony Orchestra's concert "A Peacock Among Pigeons: Celebrating 50 Years of Pride" from its website. Dancers will be protesting Trump's involvement in the instituion, and the changes being made to the programming outside of the Kennedy Center.

Keira Hartmendoza of Uprooted Dance stated to NBC4, "It feels like a bit of an assault to come into the Kennedy Center and threaten our freedom of expression. I think expression is what artists do best, and it fosters conversation, reflection, and bringing people together in community. And when that is threatened or devalued, we feel like it's an assualt on our constitutional right, our First Amendment right."

Trump last week criticized the Kennedy Center's recent productions. He has not visited the center himself but cited reports and plans to redirect the programming to align with his vision.