Video: Learn How Nathan Lane Got Bill Burr Cast in GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nathan Lane has revealed how he helped get Bill Burr cast in the upcoming Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, which begins performances at The Palace Theatre in March!

Lane shared, “I was initially involved, they had asked me to do it, David Mamet, and Jeffrey Richards, the producer. Long story short, I said, ‘Great, but it has to be an all-star cast, and the first person you have to cast is Bill Burr.” Lane continued. "... he sounds like a David Mamet character." Watch the full video here!

The new Broadway production of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber will begin previews on Monday, March 10 ahead of an official opening on Monday, March 31 at The Palace Theatre. The production will play a strictly 12-week limited run.



Glengarry Glen Ross will star Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.



David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.