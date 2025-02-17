ROMEO + JULIET Recoups on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sam Gold’s production of ROMEO + JULIET recouped its $7 million capitalization during its extended, standing-room-only, 20-week limited engagement at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre. The production, which starred Emmy Award winner Kit Connor and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler, also welcomed the youngest ticket buying audience in recorded Broadway history, with 14% of purchasers aged 18-24, compared to the current industry average of 3%. The historic run is the highest grossing limited engagement in Circle in the Square Theatre history and broke the Circle in the Square Theatre single performance gross record three times.

Kit Connor as ‘Romeo’ and Rachel Zegler as ‘Juliet’ were joined by Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (Skin of Our Teeth) as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández (Broadway Debut) as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens (Broadway Debut; “The Expanse”) as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman (Broadway Debut; “13 Reasons Why”) as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri (Broadway Debut) as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran (Camelot) as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak (Broadway Debut) as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek (Broadway Debut), Timothy Oh (Broadway Debut), Susannah Perkins (The Wolves) and Daniel Velez (Broadway Debut).

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (An Enemy of the People), ROMEO + JULIET featured music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge).

ROMEO + JULIET featured scenic design by Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, hair, wig and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell and violence by Drew Leary. Claire Warden served as intimacy director, Gigi Buffington served as voice and text coach, and Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson served as dramaturgy and text consultants. Production stage management was by Rachel Bauder, Juniper Street Productions was the Production Manager, and 101 Productions, Ltd served as general manager. Casting was by Taylor Williams, CSA.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.

ROMEO + JULIET was produced on Broadway by Seaview with Harbour Entertainment, Kevin Ryan, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Roth-Manella Productions, Kate Cannova, J+J Production, Julie Boardman, Alexander-Taylor Deignan, Atekwana Hutton, Bensmihen Mann Productions, Patrick Catullo, Chutzpah Productions, Corets Gough Willman Productions, Dave Johnson Productions, DJD Productions Hornos Moellenberg, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Mark Gordon Pictures, Oren Michels, No Guarantees Productions, Nothing Ventured Productions, Stus Lynch, Sunset Cruz Productions, Dennis Trunfio, Stephen C. Byrd, Fourth Wall Theatricals, Level Forward, Soto Productions and WMKlausner.

Jack Antonoff and Rachel Zegler officially released the track “Man of the House,” from ROMEO + JULIET on Friday, October 25, 2024. Performed by Zegler and written alongside Ryan Beatty, the track is a testament to Antonoff’s universal talent as a producer and songwriter, as he delved head-first into writing for Broadway for the first time. Listen to “Man of the House” from ROMEO + JULIET HERE. One of several songs Antonoff penned for the show, “Man of the House” was released on Shadow of the City, a record label founded by Antonoff as a subsidiary of indie label Dirty Hit.

ROMEO + JULIET officially opened on Broadway on Thursday, October 24, 2024.