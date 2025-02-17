Video: Adam Lambert Performs 'I Don't Care Much' From CABARET on THE VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



During a visit to The View on Monday, Cabaret star Adam Lambert took the stage to perform his rendition of I Don't Care Much from the current revival. Lambert, playing the Emcee, sings the song in the second act of the musical. Lambert also recently appeared on The Tonight Show to perform the number and, in December, released the song as a single.

During his visit, the performer shared why, despite the show taking place in Berlin nearly 100 years ago, it continues to remain timely. "The show is very relevant...Right now, in particular, it's eerie to be up there and talking about things that are happening again in our country," admitted Lambert.

He also recalled a moment, which has since gone viral, where he took a moment to remind the audience that the themes of the show are dark and serious. "I stopped and looked at the audience and said 'No no no. This isn't comedy. Pay attention." Watch Lambert's conversation and performance now.

Lambert and co-star Auli'i Cravalho began performances in Cabaret in September and are set to play their final performance at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson on Saturday evening, March 29. Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee and GRAMMY Award winner Eva Noblezada will take over the roles of Emcee and Sally Bowles at that time.

The show also stars two-time Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award nominee Bebe Neuwirth, Calvin Leon Smith as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz;’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Michelle Aravena as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’ It is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.