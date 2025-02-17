WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, and More Win BAFTA Film Awards

The awards were announced this weekend in a ceremony hosted by David Tennant at The Royal Festival Hall in London.
The winners of the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards were announced this weekend in a ceremony hosted by David Tennant at The Royal Festival Hall in London and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. The EE BAFTAs celebrate the very best in film of the past year.
Wicked won two categories, including Costume Design and Production Design. Emilia Pérez also won two categories, Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña and Film Not in the English Language.
The BAFTA Fellowship was presented to actor Warwick Davis, in honour of his work as an actor and for using his platform to challenge societal prejudice and champion self-empowerment, advocating that people with dwarfism can and do lead full and meaningful lives. The Fellowship is the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA in recognition of an individual’s outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television across their career.
The EE Rising Star Award, the only award voted for by the public, went to David Jonsson.
The ceremony included Take That performing ‘Greatest Day’ featured in ‘Anora’. Jeff Goldblum gave a moving piano tribute during the In Memoriam section, performing ‘As Time Goes By’ to honour those in the film industry who have sadly passed away in the last 12 months.
Check out the full list of categories below, with the winners in bold.
ANORA Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker
THE BRUTALIST Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim, Brady Corbet
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, James Mangold
CONCLAVE Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman
EMILIA PÉREZ Pascal Caucheteux, Jacques Audiard
Cynthia Erivo Wicked
KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste Hard Truths
MIKEY MADISON Anora
Demi Moore The Substance
Saoirse Ronan The Outrun
Adrien Brody The Brutalist
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes Conclave
Hugh Grant Heretic
Sebastian Stan The Apprentice
ANORA Sean Baker
THE BRUTALIST Brady Corbet
CONCLAVE Edward Berger
DUNE: PART TWO Denis Villeneuve
EMILIA PÉREZ Jacques Audiard
THE SUBSTANCE Coralie Fargeat
MARISA ABELA
JHARREL JEROME
David Jonsson
MIKEY MADISON
Nabhaan Rizwan
BIRD Andrea Arnold, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Lee Groombridge
BLITZ Steve McQueen, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland
CONCLAVE Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan
GLADIATOR II Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Scarpa, Peter Craig
HARD TRUTHS Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe
KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh
LEE Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, John Collee, Lem Dobbs
LOVE LIES BLEEDING Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman, Wereonika Tofilska
THE OUTRUN Nora Fingscheidt, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan, Amy Liptrot
WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Mark Burton
BLITZ Jacqueline Durran
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Arianne Phillips
CONCLAVE Lisy Christl
NOSFERATU Linda Muir
WICKED Paul Tazewell
DUNE: PART TWO Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr
EMILIA PÉREZ Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti
NOSFERATU David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton
THE SUBSTANCE Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli
WICKED Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth
ADIÓS José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti
MOG’S CHRISTMAS Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding
WANDER TO WONDER Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swar
THE FLOWERS STAND SILENTLY, WITNESSING Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating
MARION Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic
MILK Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene
ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer
STOMACH BUG Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou
BLACK BOX DIARIES Shiori Ito, Hanna Aqvilin, Eric Nyari
DAUGHTERS Natalie Rae, Angela Patton
NO OTHER LAND Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor
SUPER/MAN: THE Christopher Reeve STORY Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford
WILL & HARPER Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum
THE BRUTALIST Lol Crawley
CONCLAVE Stéphane Fontaine
DUNE: PART TWO Greig Fraser
EMILIA PÉREZ Paul Guilhaume
NOSFERATU Jarin Blaschke
ANORA Sean Baker
CONCLAVE Nick Emerson
DUNE: PART TWO Joe Walker
EMILIA PÉREZ Juliette Welfling
KNEECAP Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill
ANORA Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
THE APPRENTICE Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Yesi Ramirez
CONCLAVE Nina Gold, Martin Ware
KNEECAP Carla Stronge
Selena Gomez Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande Wicked
Felicity Jones The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini Conclave
ZOE SALDAÑA Emilia Pérez
YURA BORISOV Anora
Kieran Culkin A Real Pain
CLARENCE MACLIN Sing Sing
Edward Norton A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong The Apprentice
ANORA Written by Sean Baker
THE BRUTALIST Written by Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
KNEECAP Writer Rich Peppiatt, Story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó
Dochartaigh
A REAL PAIN Written by Jesse Eisenberg
THE SUBSTANCE Written by Coralie Fargeat
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
CONCLAVE Screenplay by Peter Straughan
EMILIA PÉREZ Written by Jacques Audiard
NICKEL BOYS Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
SING SING Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence
‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield
THE BRUTALIST Daniel Blumberg
CONCLAVE Volker Bertelmann
EMILIA PÉREZ Camille, Clément Ducol
NOSFERATU Robin Carolan
THE WILD ROBOT Kris Bowers
BLITZ John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison
DUNE: PART TWO Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
GLADIATOR II Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan
The Substance Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard
WICKED Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title
HOARD Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)
KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer)
MONKEY MAN Dev Patel (Director)
SANTOSH Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer)
[also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge]
SISTER MIDNIGHT Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)
FLOW Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža
INSIDE OUT 2 Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen
THE WILD ROBOT Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim
EMILIA PÉREZ Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
I’M STILL HERE (AINDA ESTOU AQUI) Walter Salles, Maria Carlota Bruno, Rodrigo Teixeira
KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling
THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei
FLOW Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža
KENSUKE’S KINGDOM Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin
WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
THE WILD ROBOT Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
THE BRUTALIST Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia
CONCLAVE Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter
DUNE: PART TWO Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau
NOSFERATU Craig Lathrop
WICKED Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
BETTER MAN Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
DUNE: PART TWO Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe
GLADIATOR II Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro PontiKINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz
WICKED Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith
Videos