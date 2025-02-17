WICKED, EMILIA PEREZ, and More Win BAFTA Film Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The winners of the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards were announced this weekend in a ceremony hosted by David Tennant at The Royal Festival Hall in London and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. The EE BAFTAs celebrate the very best in film of the past year.

Wicked won two categories, including Costume Design and Production Design. Emilia Pérez also won two categories, Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña and Film Not in the English Language.

The BAFTA Fellowship was presented to actor Warwick Davis, in honour of his work as an actor and for using his platform to challenge societal prejudice and champion self-empowerment, advocating that people with dwarfism can and do lead full and meaningful lives. The Fellowship is the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA in recognition of an individual’s outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television across their career.

The EE Rising Star Award, the only award voted for by the public, went to David Jonsson.

The ceremony included Take That performing ‘Greatest Day’ featured in ‘Anora’. Jeff Goldblum gave a moving piano tribute during the In Memoriam section, performing ‘As Time Goes By’ to honour those in the film industry who have sadly passed away in the last 12 months.

Check out the full list of categories below, with the winners in bold.

Best Film

ANORA Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker

THE BRUTALIST Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim, Brady Corbet

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, James Mangold

CONCLAVE Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman

EMILIA PÉREZ Pascal Caucheteux, Jacques Audiard

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo Wicked

KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste Hard Truths

MIKEY MADISON Anora

Demi Moore The Substance

Saoirse Ronan The Outrun

Leading Actor

Adrien Brody The Brutalist

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes Conclave

Hugh Grant Heretic

Sebastian Stan The Apprentice

Director

ANORA Sean Baker

THE BRUTALIST Brady Corbet

CONCLAVE Edward Berger

DUNE: PART TWO Denis Villeneuve

EMILIA PÉREZ Jacques Audiard

THE SUBSTANCE Coralie Fargeat

Rising Star

MARISA ABELA

JHARREL JEROME

David Jonsson

MIKEY MADISON

Nabhaan Rizwan

Outstanding British Film

BIRD Andrea Arnold, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Lee Groombridge

BLITZ Steve McQueen, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anita Overland

CONCLAVE Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan

GLADIATOR II Ridley Scott, Douglas Wick, Lucy Fisher, Michael Pruss, David Scarpa, Peter Craig

HARD TRUTHS Mike Leigh, Georgina Lowe

KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó Dochartaigh

LEE Ellen Kuras, Kate Solomon, Kate Winslet, Liz Hannah, Marion Hume, John Collee, Lem Dobbs

LOVE LIES BLEEDING Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman, Wereonika Tofilska

THE OUTRUN Nora Fingscheidt, Sarah Brocklehurst, Dominic Norris, Jack Lowden, Saoirse Ronan, Amy Liptrot

WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek, Mark Burton

Costume Design

BLITZ Jacqueline Durran

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Arianne Phillips

CONCLAVE Lisy Christl

NOSFERATU Linda Muir

WICKED Paul Tazewell

MAKE UP & HAIR

DUNE: PART TWO Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr

EMILIA PÉREZ Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Romain Marietti

NOSFERATU David White, Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton

THE SUBSTANCE Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli

WICKED Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Sarah Nuth

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

ADIÓS José Prats, Natalia Kyriacou, Bernardo Angeletti

MOG’S CHRISTMAS Robin Shaw, Joanna Harrison, Camilla Deakin, Ruth Fielding

WANDER TO WONDER Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swar

BRITISH SHORT FILM

THE FLOWERS STAND SILENTLY, WITNESSING Theo Panagopoulos, Marissa Keating

MARION Joe Weiland, Finn Constantine, Marija Djikic

MILK Miranda Stern, Ashionye Ogene

ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Franz Böhm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer

STOMACH BUG Matty Crawford, Karima Sammout-Kanellopoulou

Documentary

BLACK BOX DIARIES Shiori Ito, Hanna Aqvilin, Eric Nyari

DAUGHTERS Natalie Rae, Angela Patton

NO OTHER LAND Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor

SUPER/MAN: THE Christopher Reeve STORY Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford

WILL & HARPER Josh Greenbaum, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum

Cinematography

THE BRUTALIST Lol Crawley

CONCLAVE Stéphane Fontaine

DUNE: PART TWO Greig Fraser

EMILIA PÉREZ Paul Guilhaume

NOSFERATU Jarin Blaschke

Editing

ANORA Sean Baker

CONCLAVE Nick Emerson

DUNE: PART TWO Joe Walker

EMILIA PÉREZ Juliette Welfling

KNEECAP Julian Ulrichs, Chris Gill

Casting

ANORA Sean Baker, Samantha Quan

THE APPRENTICE Stephanie Gorin, Carmen Cuba

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Yesi Ramirez

CONCLAVE Nina Gold, Martin Ware

KNEECAP Carla Stronge

Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande Wicked

Felicity Jones The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini Conclave

ZOE SALDAÑA Emilia Pérez

Supporting Actor

YURA BORISOV Anora

Kieran Culkin A Real Pain

CLARENCE MACLIN Sing Sing

Edward Norton A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong The Apprentice

Original Screenplay

ANORA Written by Sean Baker

THE BRUTALIST Written by Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

KNEECAP Writer Rich Peppiatt, Story by Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, JJ Ó

Dochartaigh

A REAL PAIN Written by Jesse Eisenberg

THE SUBSTANCE Written by Coralie Fargeat

Adapted Screenplay

A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

CONCLAVE Screenplay by Peter Straughan

EMILIA PÉREZ Written by Jacques Audiard

NICKEL BOYS Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

SING SING Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence

‘Divine Eye’ Maclin, John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield

Original Score

THE BRUTALIST Daniel Blumberg

CONCLAVE Volker Bertelmann

EMILIA PÉREZ Camille, Clément Ducol

NOSFERATU Robin Carolan

THE WILD ROBOT Kris Bowers

SOUND

BLITZ John Casali, Paul Cotterell, James Harrison

DUNE: PART TWO Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

GLADIATOR II Stéphane Bucher, Matthew Collinge, Paul Massey Danny Sheehan

The Substance Valérie Deloof, Victor Fleurant, Victor Praud, Stéphane Thiébaut, Emmanuelle Villard

WICKED Robin Baynton, Simon Hayes, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Nancy Nugent Title

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

HOARD Luna Carmoon (Director, Writer)

KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt (Director, Writer)

MONKEY MAN Dev Patel (Director)

SANTOSH Sandhya Suri (Director, Writer), James Bowsher (Producer), Balthazar de Ganay (Producer)

[also produced by Alan McAlex, Mike Goodridge]

SISTER MIDNIGHT Karan Kandhari (Director, Writer)

Animated Film

FLOW Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža

INSIDE OUT 2 Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen

THE WILD ROBOT Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek

Film Not in the English Language

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT Payal Kapadia, Thomas Hakim

EMILIA PÉREZ Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

I’M STILL HERE (AINDA ESTOU AQUI) Walter Salles, Maria Carlota Bruno, Rodrigo Teixeira

KNEECAP Rich Peppiatt, Trevor Birney, Jack Tarling

THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG Mohammad Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei

Children’s and Family Film

FLOW Gints Siibalodis, Matīss Kaža

KENSUKE’S KINGDOM Kirk Hendry, Neil Boyle, Camilla Deakin

WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek

THE WILD ROBOT Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

Production Design

THE BRUTALIST Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia

CONCLAVE Suzie Davies, Cynthia Sleiter

DUNE: PART TWO Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau

NOSFERATU Craig Lathrop

WICKED Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

Special Visual Effects

BETTER MAN Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

DUNE: PART TWO Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe

GLADIATOR II Mark Bakowski, Neil Corbould, Nikki Penny, Pietro PontiKINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Erik Winquist, Rodney Burke, Paul Story, Stephen Unterfranz

WICKED Pablo Helman, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith