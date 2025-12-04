Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2025- THE GREAT GATSBY Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with the latest and greatest from BroadwayWorld as we recap a star-studded day on stage and screen. Today’s roundup explores New York’s best hidden holiday happenings in our 2025 Guide to NYC’s Under-the-Radar Holiday Highlights, presents exclusive highlights from the extended run of The Baker’s Wife starring Ariana DeBose and Scott Bakula, and offers your first look at Jeremy Jordan and Aisha Jackson in The Great Gatsby.
There’s must-see video moments, including Amanda Seyfried’s musical turn in The Testament of Ann Lee, backstage stories from Sarah Hyland in Just in Time, and a preview of A Christmas Carol at Denver Center. Plus, the Potterverse collided at the Merrily We Roll Along premiere, we meet Mason Alexander Park as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!, and take a peek at Hilliard Arts Council’s Dickens’ A Christmas Carol production.
In industry news, Phillipa Soo and Beth Leavel will lead the workshop cast of new musical Satellites, Helen Shaw joins The New York Times as chief theater critic, and Les Misérables launches a sold-out run in Shanghai.
Catch up on these stories and explore even more showbiz buzz, including new casting for Moulin Rouge!, Leslie Odom Jr.’s next film adventure, and BroadwayWorld’s own Games Center to challenge your theater smarts. Let’s make it a standing ovation of a day!
|The Front Page
|
A 2025 Guide To New York City’s Under-the-Radar Holiday Highlights
New York City is home to a wide range of holiday attractions beyond its most famous seasonal destinations. From specialty pop-ups and historic venues to neighborhood light displays and winter markets, these hidden gems offer distinct ways to experience the city during December. Learn more about NYC's lesser-known locations and events across the five boroughs.
|
Exclusive: Highlights from THE BAKER'S WIFE, Starring Ariana DeBose & Scott Bakula
The Baker’s Wife, starring Scott Bakula and Ariana DeBose, is now playing at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater for an extended engagement through December 21. Watch highlights of the cast in action in this video.
|
Photos: Jeremy Jordan and Aisha Jackson in THE GREAT GATSBY
You can now get a first look at production photos of Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby and Aisha Jackson as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway.
|Must Watch
| Video: Amanda Seyfried & Daniel Blumberg Perform 'Clothed By The Sun' From THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE
by Josh Sharpe
A new video is spotlighting a live performance of 'Clothed by the Sun,” an original song from The Testament of Ann Lee. The song, featured in the upcoming film, features music and lyrics by composer Daniel Blumberg, with vocals by Amanda Seyfried. Watch the performance now.. (more...)
| Video: Sarah Hyland Recalls Mishap During First Performance of JUST IN TIME
by Josh Sharpe
Following her run as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby earlier this year, Sarah Hyland is back treading the boards in Just in Time, taking on the role of the iconic Connie Francis.. (more...)
| Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Denver Center First Look
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company's A Christmas Carol! Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation for the whole family that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Daniel Radcliffe & Tom Felton Have a Harry Potter Reunion at MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Premiere
by Bruce Glikas
There was a very Potter reunion earlier this week in New York City! Tom Felton, who is currently starring in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, was in attendance to support his former costar Daniel Radcliffe at the NYC premiere of Merrily We Roll Along. The pair famously played Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter in the 8-part film series. . (more...)
| Photo: Mason Alexander Park in OH, MARY! in the West End
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Mason Alexander Park in the West End premiere of OH, MARY! at Trafalgar Theatre. Written by Tony Award-winning Cole Escola, the West End production will see Mason Alexander Park star as Mary Todd Lincoln.. (more...)
| Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL
by Jerri Shafer
The classic holiday tale recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come whose visits transform him into a kinder, gentler man. The performance is a family friendly environment featuring a multi-generational cast. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
|
"Yeah, don't you love the yuletide fun?
Videos