Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2025- THE GREAT GATSBY Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with the latest and greatest from BroadwayWorld as we recap a star-studded day on stage and screen. Today’s roundup explores New York’s best hidden holiday happenings in our 2025 Guide to NYC’s Under-the-Radar Holiday Highlights, presents exclusive highlights from the extended run of The Baker’s Wife starring Ariana DeBose and Scott Bakula, and offers your first look at Jeremy Jordan and Aisha Jackson in The Great Gatsby.



There’s must-see video moments, including Amanda Seyfried’s musical turn in The Testament of Ann Lee, backstage stories from Sarah Hyland in Just in Time, and a preview of A Christmas Carol at Denver Center. Plus, the Potterverse collided at the Merrily We Roll Along premiere, we meet Mason Alexander Park as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!, and take a peek at Hilliard Arts Council’s Dickens’ A Christmas Carol production.



In industry news, Phillipa Soo and Beth Leavel will lead the workshop cast of new musical Satellites, Helen Shaw joins The New York Times as chief theater critic, and Les Misérables launches a sold-out run in Shanghai.



Catch up on these stories and explore even more showbiz buzz, including new casting for Moulin Rouge!, Leslie Odom Jr.’s next film adventure, and BroadwayWorld’s own Games Center to challenge your theater smarts. Let’s make it a standing ovation of a day!