Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2025- THE GREAT GATSBY Welcomes New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 04, 2025
Good morning, Broadway fans! Wake up with the latest and greatest from BroadwayWorld as we recap a star-studded day on stage and screen. Today’s roundup explores New York’s best hidden holiday happenings in our 2025 Guide to NYC’s Under-the-Radar Holiday Highlights, presents exclusive highlights from the extended run of The Baker’s Wife starring Ariana DeBose and Scott Bakula, and offers your first look at Jeremy Jordan and Aisha Jackson in The Great Gatsby.

There’s must-see video moments, including Amanda Seyfried’s musical turn in The Testament of Ann Lee, backstage stories from Sarah Hyland in Just in Time, and a preview of A Christmas Carol at Denver Center. Plus, the Potterverse collided at the Merrily We Roll Along premiere, we meet Mason Alexander Park as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!, and take a peek at Hilliard Arts Council’s Dickens’ A Christmas Carol production.

In industry news, Phillipa Soo and Beth Leavel will lead the workshop cast of new musical Satellites, Helen Shaw joins The New York Times as chief theater critic, and Les Misérables launches a sold-out run in Shanghai.

Catch up on these stories and explore even more showbiz buzz, including new casting for Moulin Rouge!, Leslie Odom Jr.’s next film adventure, and BroadwayWorld’s own Games Center to challenge your theater smarts. Let’s make it a standing ovation of a day!

The Front Page
A 2025 Guide To New York City’s Under-the-Radar Holiday Highlights

New York City is home to a wide range of holiday attractions beyond its most famous seasonal destinations. From specialty pop-ups and historic venues to neighborhood light displays and winter markets, these hidden gems offer distinct ways to experience the city during December. Learn more about NYC's lesser-known locations and events across the five boroughs.
Exclusive: Highlights from THE BAKER'S WIFE, Starring Ariana DeBose & Scott Bakula

The Baker’s Wife, starring Scott Bakula and Ariana DeBose, is now playing at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater for an extended engagement through December 21. Watch highlights of the cast in action in this video.
Photos: Jeremy Jordan and Aisha Jackson in THE GREAT GATSBY

You can now get a first look at production photos of Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby and Aisha Jackson as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby on Broadway.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2025- THE GREAT GATSBY Welcomes New Stars and More Image Video: Amanda Seyfried & Daniel Blumberg Perform 'Clothed By The Sun' From THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE
by Josh Sharpe
A new video is spotlighting a live performance of 'Clothed by the Sun,” an original song from The Testament of Ann Lee. The song, featured in the upcoming film, features music and lyrics by composer Daniel Blumberg, with vocals by Amanda Seyfried. Watch the performance now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2025- THE GREAT GATSBY Welcomes New Stars and More Image Video: Sarah Hyland Recalls Mishap During First Performance of JUST IN TIME
by Josh Sharpe
Following her run as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby earlier this year, Sarah Hyland is back treading the boards in Just in Time, taking on the role of the iconic Connie Francis.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2025- THE GREAT GATSBY Welcomes New Stars and More Image Video: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Denver Center First Look
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company's A Christmas Carol! Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol is a joyous and opulent musical adaptation for the whole family that traces money-hoarding curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2025- THE GREAT GATSBY Welcomes New Stars and More Image Photos: Daniel Radcliffe & Tom Felton Have a Harry Potter Reunion at MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Premiere
by Bruce Glikas
There was a very Potter reunion earlier this week in New York City! Tom Felton, who is currently starring in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, was in attendance to support his former costar Daniel Radcliffe at the NYC premiere of Merrily We Roll Along. The pair famously played Draco Malfoy and Harry Potter in the 8-part film series. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2025- THE GREAT GATSBY Welcomes New Stars and More Image Photo: Mason Alexander Park in OH, MARY! in the West End
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Mason Alexander Park in the West End premiere of OH, MARY! at Trafalgar Theatre. Written by Tony Award-winning Cole Escola, the West End production will see Mason Alexander Park star as Mary Todd Lincoln.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4, 2025- THE GREAT GATSBY Welcomes New Stars and More Image Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL
by Jerri Shafer
The classic holiday tale recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come whose visits transform him into a kinder, gentler man. The performance is a family friendly environment featuring a multi-generational cast. . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Around the Broadway World
Phillipa Soo, Beth Leavel and More Will Lead Workshop of New Musical SATELLITES
by Stephi Wild
Casting has been announced for the upcoming New York workshop presentation of the new musical SATELLITES, with book, music, and lyrics by Zack Zadek. Learn more here!. (more...)
Helen Shaw Joins The New York Times as Chief Theater Critic
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Helen Shaw has joined The New York Times' Culture desk as chief theater critic. She will begin the position in mid-January. Helen was previously the theater critic and a staff writer at The New Yorker.. (more...)
Exclusive: HAMILTON, WICKED, & More Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Cast Albums of 2025
by Josh Sharpe
The 2025 Spotify Wrapped is here, and we have exclusive data from the most-streamed musical theater albums this past year. including Hamilton, Heathers, Wicked, and more.. (more...)
Gabriela Carrillo, Ryan Vasquez & Adéa Michelle Sessoms Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL North American Tour
by A.A. Cristi
The North American tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL will welcome new principal cast members this December. Gabriela Carrillo, Ryan Vasquez, and Adéa Michelle Sessoms will join the company beginning December 23 in San Francisco.. (more...)
Leslie Odom Jr. to Adapt and Star in Sammy Davis Jr. Horror Flick
by Josh Sharpe
Leslie Odom Jr., who recently wrapped up his encore run as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, is set to adapt and star in a new film about singer Sammy Davis Jr. and his friendship with Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey.. (more...)
BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL Will Hold Children's Casting Call
by Stephi Wild
Billy Elliot the Musical will search for children to play the roles of Billy, Michael and Debbie in a forthcoming run of the multi award-winning hit show. Learn more about the casting call here!. (more...)
Full Cast Set for Joriah Kwamé's LITTLE MISS PERFECT World Premiere
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Olney Theatre Center will present the world premiere of Little Miss Perfect, a new musical, on the Roberts Mainstage. Leanne Antonio stars as Noelle Sanders.. (more...)
FOR COLORED GIRLS Anniversary Concert and More Set for Lincoln Center 2026 American Songbook Series
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts will present the return of the American Songbook series with a new season curated by producer, creative director, and Lincoln Center Artist-in-Residence Clint Ramos.. (more...)
BroadwayCon Sets Dates and Initial Programming For 2026
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayCon is set to return next year, with Mainstage programming taking place at Palladium Times Square, and additional programming and the Marketplace taking place at the New York Westin at Times Square.. (more...)
Olivier Awards Set Date For 2026 Ceremony
by Stephi Wild
The Olivier Awards have set the date for their 2026 ceremony, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the awards. Learn more about the upcoming event here!. (more...)
Listen: Ginger Minj Shares Cover of 'Fabulous Baby' From SISTER ACT
by Josh Sharpe
Ginger Minj, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 10, has released her cover of the Sister Act song, “Fabulous, Baby!”, originally performed by Patina Miller. Listen to it now.. (more...)
Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2025 - Where to Watch PERCY JACKSON, New KNIVES OUT & More
by Josh Sharpe
As 2025 comes to a close, find out what to stream this December, including the new season of Percy Jackson & the Olympians, the third Knives Out movie, Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly, Season 5 of Emily and Paris, and more.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Yeah, don't you love the yuletide fun?
There's joy and cheer for everyone."

- Catch Me If You Can

