Exclusive: HAMILTON, WICKED, & More Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Cast Albums of 2025

The 2025 Spotify Wrapped is here, and we have exclusive data from the most-streamed musical theater albums this past year. The annual streaming tradition examines top streaming trends and provides personalized data for each Spotify user, detailing their year in listening.

According to information shared with BroadwayWorld, the most-streamed cast recording in 2025 was Broadway's Hamilton. This coincides with the tenth anniversary of the hit musical, which celebrated the occasion with multiple events throughout the year. All the top musical theater songs streamed were also from the album, with “Wait for It," “Satisfied," and “Non-Stop” coming in the top three.

Other top-streamed musical theater albums in 2025 were the world premiere cast recording of Heathers: The Musical and the original Broadway cast recordings of Hadestown, Wicked, and Dear Evan Hanson.

Heathers is currently playing an off-Broadway revival at New World Stages, while Hadestown continues to be a favorite among Broadway fans. With the success of the two-part Wicked movie, it is no surprise that listeners are also flocking to the original cast album. Take a look at the data below.

2025’s Top Musical Theater Albums on Spotify:

2025’s Top Musical Theater Songs on Spotify:

2025’s Top Musical Theater Albums Amongst Gen Z Listeners on Spotify:

2025’s Top Musical Theater Songs Amongst Gen Z Listeners on Spotify:

Photo Credit: Disney