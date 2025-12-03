Full Cast Set for Joriah Kwamé's LITTLE MISS PERFECT World Premiere

Olney Theatre Center will presentthe world premiere of Little Miss Perfect, a new musical, on the Roberts Mainstage February 8 - March 8, 2026, in association with Straighten Your Crown Productions. Leanne Antonio (Lion King Broadway/National Tour and A Wrinkle In Time at Arena Stage) stars as Noelle Sanders, the titular character in the musical penned by Joriah Kwamé, directed by Zhailon Levingston (Cats: The Jellicle Ball - coming to Broadway), and choreographed by Chloe O. Davis (Paradise Square).

Joriah Kwamé became a viral TikTok star with his song “Little Miss Perfect,” which garnered millions of views after winning the Write Out Loud Contest, and launched this new musical with Broadway aspirations.

High school kids are under a lot of pressure. Just ask Noelle (Antonio), who has lived up to expectations of perfection her whole life, even as she’s attempted to blend in as one of the few Black students at a predominantly white school. But now it’s senior year, and a scholarship to Howard University is within her reach —if she can demonstrate leadership skills. With an irresistible mix of hip-hop, showtunes, and pop sounds, Little Miss Perfect distills Noelle’s journey as she seeks to escape her small Midwestern town. Joriah's hit songs "Little Miss Perfect" and "Ordinary" feature prominently, and you’ll be humming the new numbers - like "Black Girl Magic," “Malaya's Words," and "Legendary" by the time the curtain falls.

Newcomer Madelynn Ayen plays Malaya, an exchange student from the Philippines who lands in Noelle’s home and upends her world. Kara-Tameika Watkins plays Noelle’s adopted mother, Sylvia, a respected local pastor; Mia Goodman plays Gia Douglass, the high school’s incumbent queen bee; Jonah Gavi Schwartz plays Vaughn Douglass, Gia’s brother, a jock with a brain and a soul; Donovan Fowler plays Eli, Noelle’s loyal friend and campaign manager. Also featured are Graciela Rey as Leanne, Gia’s deputy; Russell Rinker (Principal Harry/Mr. Douglas), and Brynn Williams (Howard Admissions Counselor). The ensemble includes Caroline Graham, Matthew Millin, Nikki Mirza, Nico Nazal, Tyrell Stanley, Bryan Stopak, and Montria Walker. Karter, Anna Maria C. Ferrari, and Olivia Clavel-Davis are swings.