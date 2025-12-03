Gabriela Carrillo, Ryan Vasquez & Adéa Michelle Sessoms Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL North American Tour

The North American tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL will welcome new principal cast members this December. Gabriela Carrillo, Ryan Vasquez, and Adéa Michelle Sessoms will join the company beginning December 23 in San Francisco.

Gabriela Carrillo and Ryan Vasquez will assume the roles of Satine and Christian, with Adéa Michelle Sessoms returning to the company in the role of La Chocolat. Their performances will begin on December 23 at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco. Jay Armstrong Johnson, Arianna Rosario, and Renee Marie Titus will give their final performances with the company on December 21.

Gabriela Carrillo is a Mexican-American performer, songwriter, and Berklee College of Music graduate whose previous credits include Catherine Parr in Six on Broadway and on tour. Ryan Vasquez originated the role of Middle Noah Calhoun in The Notebook and has appeared on Broadway in Hamilton, Waitress, and Wicked, as well as numerous world premieres. ADÉA MICHELLE SESSOMS has performed with Santigold, appeared in two national tours of Wicked, and worked across regional theatre and television.

Carrillo, Vasquez, and Sessoms will join a cast that includes Bobby Daye as Harold Zidler, Jahi Kearse as Toulouse-Lautrec, Andrew Brewer as The Duke of Monroth, Danny Burgos as Santiago, Katilin Mesh as Nini, and Jerica Exum as the Satine Alternate. The company also features Amara Berhan, Rodney Thompson, Justina Aveyard, Mateus Barbosa Da Silva, Gabriella Burke, Runako Campbell, Rhys Carr, Yossi Chaikin, Darius Crenshaw, Nicolas De La Vega, Nathan Fister, Jeremy Gaston, Collin Heyward, Jordan Fife Hunt, Charizma Lawrence, Katie Lombardo, Emerson Majarucon, Amanda Mitchell, Luke Monday, Kenneth Michael Murray, Brayden Newby, Luke Rands, Logan Gray Saad, Jeff Sullivan, Carmella Taitt, Jordan Vasquez, and Jerald Vincent.

About MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, along with Drama League, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle honors. The production opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in 2019 and reopened in September 2021. The musical is directed by Alex Timbers, written by John Logan, choreographed by Sonya Tayeh, and features music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine.

The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair), Sarah Cimino (make-up), and Matt Stine (music producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke, with a full list of co-producers provided in the release.