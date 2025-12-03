Listen: Ginger Minj Shares Cover of 'Fabulous Baby' From SISTER ACT

Ginger Minj, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 10, has released her cover of the Sister Act song, “Fabulous, Baby!”, originally performed by Patina Miller. The track is accompanied by an animated lyric video, which can be seen below.

On the track, Ginger Minj says, "Every 'theatre queen' lives for a moment like 'Fabulous Baby,' where you get to truly commit to the camp and just be the biggest, most over-the-top star on that stage. It’s a pure, unadulterated diva moment that makes the crowd go wild!"

Ginger Minj will release The Broad’s Way EP, featuring a collection of stage classics, in early 2026. More information is forthcoming. Later this week, Ginger Minj will bring her brand new holiday spectacular to UC San Diego’s Epstein Family Amphitheater on December 5 & 6. Tickets for both performances are available here.

About Ginger Minj

Ginger Minj is a singer, actor, and drag performer who gained international recognition on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and as the Winner of “All Stars 10”. Her screen credits include Netflix’s Dumplin’ opposite Jennifer Aniston; Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy; and the feature The Legacy of Cloudy Falls.

She recently directed, co-produced, and co-starred in a new edition of her touring show, "Hokus Pokus Live!," which will also feature fellow Drag Race alum Jujubee, Sapphira Cristál, and Landon Cider ("Dragula"). She was also included in this year’s OUT100.

Ginger Minj will be starring alongside RuPaul and fellow "Drag Race" legends in an Adam Shankman-directed action comedy, set for release next year, which marks the first-ever theatrical feature from the "Drag Race" universe.

Photo Credit: Magnus Hastings