Philippa Soo, Beth Leavel and More Will Lead Workshop of New Musical SATELLITES

Casting has been announced for the upcoming New York workshop presentation of the new musical SATELLITES, with book, music, and lyrics by Zack Zadek, music direction by Madeline Benson, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer and directed by Maggie Burrows. Casting is by Patrick Goodwin of The Telsey Office.

The cast is led by Tony Award nominee Philippa Soo, star of the original casts of Broadway’s Hamilton and Amélie, and includes Roe Hartrampf of Netflix’s Emily in Paris; Tony Award winner Beth Leavel from Broadway’s The Prom and The Drowsy Chaperone; Emmy and Grammy Award winner Michael Park of the original cast of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and Netflix’s Stranger Things; Caesar Samayoa from Broadway’s Just In Time and Come From Away; and Morgan Dudley, of Disney’s Descendants and currently starring as Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway.

All that is being revealed of the show’s plot is this: Rachel Connors arrives in New Jersey as a mysterious event is underway.

On the new musical, writer Zack Zadek said, “For a show that fully revolves around our characters’ psychological reality, I’m beyond stoked to work with this truly all-star cast and my incredible collaborators to give our very first invited audience a taste of the mystery of Satellites.”

Danielle Gimbal serves as score supervisor and Matt Lacey as stage manager.

The workshop presentations on Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12 at Ars Nova in New York City are by invitation only.

Theatre professionals can direct inquiries to artistic@arsnovanyc.com.