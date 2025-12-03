BroadwayCon Sets Dates and Initial Programming For 2026

BroadwayCon is set to return next year! BroadwayCon 2026 will take place January 23-25, with Mainstage programming taking place at Palladium Times Square, and additional programming and the Marketplace taking place at the New York Westin at Times Square.

Each day from 9:00AM – 5:30PM, guests will join the Broadway community to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2026 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season’s hits, and discussions featuring the industry’s top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games.

BroadwayCon has also announced their first annual Drag Ball, which will take place on Saturday night, January 24. A night full of glitter, glam, and Broadway magic, attendees will enjoy dazzling drag performances, fabulous photo ops, and plenty of time to dance and celebrate. BroadwayCon will also be fundraising to support Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS (BCEFA). Guests are invited to come in full glam or just roll up as your fierce and fabulous self. Everyone's welcome at the BroadwayCon Drag Ball.

BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Confirmed guests this year include: PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Jacqueline B. Arnold (SMASH), Lauren Boyd (Bad Cinderella), Will Burton (Beetlejuice), Michael Iván Carrier (& Juliet), Austin Colby (Great Gatsby), Jenn Colella (SUFFS), Deborah S. Craig (Spelling Bee), Rodd Cyrus (Ragtime), Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw), Kai Edgar (ELF), Isabella Esler (Beetlejuice), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Linedy Genao (Great Gatsby), Albert Guerzon (Into The Woods), Claire-Marie Hall (Operation Mincemeat), Richard J. Hinds (ELF), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Francis Jue (Yellow Face), Nehal Joshi (The Cottage), Deven Kolluri (Monsoon Wedding), Claire Kwon (Maybe Happy Ending), Timothy H. Lee (Hadestown), Telly Leung (MASQUERADE), Apollo Levine (MJ: The Musical), Jason Liebson (BOOP!), Jaygee Macapuguay (SUFFS), Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat), Bailey McCall (MJ: The Musical), Mama St. Merman (Twisted), Jim Newman (Mamma Mia!), Alex Nicholson (Hamilton), Ava Noble (& Juliet), Peppermint (Head Over Heels), Daniel Quadrino (WICKED), Erin Quill (Avenue Q), Leeko Rae (O’Gurrl!), Anthony Rapp (RENT), Amanda Reid (Hell’s Kitchen), Carly Sakolove (Mamma Mia!), Rachel Schur (Chicago), Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton Producer), Jesse Sharp (Beetlejuice), Ebrin R. Stanley (Hamilton), Cherry Torres (Hamilton), Stephanie Jean Umoh (Hamilton), Miss Clair Voyance (Broadway Divas!), Morgan Anita Wood (Hamilton), Gianna Yanelli (SIX The Musical), Grace Yoo (Hadestown), Anna Zavelson (MASQUERADE), and more.

Initial scheduling, panels, special events, and additional guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Please visit www.BroadwayCon.com for an updated list of performances and panels.

Tickets for BroadwayCon 2026 are on sale now at www.BroadwayCon.com. Weekend and Day passes are available.