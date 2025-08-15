Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 15, 2025- TWELFTH NIGHT First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As we gear up for another spectacular day on the Great White Way, let's catch up on the latest headlines and must-see moments from yesterday. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart took us through the shows that have shaped his stellar career, while Broadway luminaries debated the proposed Times Square casino in War of Words. Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night reopened the Delacorte Theater with spectacular photos, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson relived a Hamilton lyric faux pas in a hilarious TV appearance. Plus, get a peek at rehearsals for Catch Me If You Can at the Marriott Theatre, celebrate Real Women Have Curves with cast album signing photos, and find out about exciting new developments in the industry—including Scott Bakula joining Ariana DeBose in The Baker’s Wife, Ever After’s musical workshop, and more! Don’t miss your daily crossword and trivia at the BroadwayWorld Games Center, and scroll down for all the photos, videos, and headlines you need to start your theatre day.