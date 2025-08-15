Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 15, 2025- TWELFTH NIGHT First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As we gear up for another spectacular day on the Great White Way, let's catch up on the latest headlines and must-see moments from yesterday. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart took us through the shows that have shaped his stellar career, while Broadway luminaries debated the proposed Times Square casino in War of Words. Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night reopened the Delacorte Theater with spectacular photos, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson relived a Hamilton lyric faux pas in a hilarious TV appearance. Plus, get a peek at rehearsals for Catch Me If You Can at the Marriott Theatre, celebrate Real Women Have Curves with cast album signing photos, and find out about exciting new developments in the industry—including Scott Bakula joining Ariana DeBose in The Baker’s Wife, Ever After’s musical workshop, and more! Don’t miss your daily crossword and trivia at the BroadwayWorld Games Center, and scroll down for all the photos, videos, and headlines you need to start your theatre day.
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, August 17
Gypsy closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Video: James Monroe Iglehart Picks the Shows That Shaped Him
In this video, watch as Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays and musicals that made him the artist he is today.
|
War of Words: Broadway Debates the Times Square Casino
The Caesars Palace Community Advisory Committee held its first public meeting Wednesday at the Scandinavia House, discussing a proposed Caesars Palace casino in Times Square — a move many in the Broadway community believe would be detrimental to New York City theater.
|
Photos: First Look at Shakespeare in the Park's TWELFTH NIGHT
The Delacorte Theater officially repoens this summer with Free Shakespeare in the Park's TWELFTH NIGHT. Check out photos of the cast in action here
|Must Watch
| Video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Recalls HAMILTON Lyric Fail on CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent visit to The Tonight Show, the Tony Award winner recalled the moment when he incorrectly guessed a famous Hamilton lyric on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune- right alongside original Hamilton cast member Renée Elise Goldsberry. Watch the interview!. (more...)
| Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Celebrates V-J Day With Times Square Kiss
by Chloe Rabinowitz
2025 Tony Award Winner Jak Malone and co-creator and star Zoë Roberts of Operation Mincemeat commemorated “V-J Day in Times Square.” See footage here!. (more...)
| Video: Constance Shulman Gets Candid on WELL, I'LL LET YOU GO and Her Journey in the Arts
by Survival Jobs
On this week's episode of Survival Jobs, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, bring listeners an intimate, lively and heartfelt conversation with beloved stage and screen star Constance Shulman, known for Orange Is the New Black and her voice work on Nickelodeon’s animated series Doug, as she discusses her acclaimed turn in the Off-Broadway sensation Well, I’ll Let You Go, a New York Times Critics Pick!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: JJ Niemann and More in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Rehearsals at Marriott Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Marriott Theatre will present Catch Me If You Can. JJ Niemann, who stars as Charles Lee in Hamilton on Broadway will make his Marriott Theatre debut as the charming con artist, “Frank Abagnale Jr.” See rehearsal photos here! . (more...)
|Photos: ZOMBIES, INC. at The Edmonton Fringe Festival
by Stephi Wild
ZOMBIES, INC. will run at the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival from August 14–23, 2025. Check out photos here and learn more about the production!. (more...)
| Photos: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Cast Album CD Signing Event
by Chloe Rabinowitz
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS celebrated Real Women Have Curves: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) with a special cast album CD signing at The Drama Book Shop. See photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
McKenzie Kurtz, Derek Klena & More Lead EVER AFTER Musical Workshop
by Michael Major
A workshop of the musical adaptation of Ever After was held in New York City, led by McKenzie Kurtz, Derek Klena, Lisa Howard, and more. A stage adaptation of the hit film that starred Drew Barrymore, the musical first premiered in 2015.. (more...)
|
"One
Videos