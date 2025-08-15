Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 15, 2025- TWELFTH NIGHT First Look and More

 tracker
Aug. 15, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 15, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! As we gear up for another spectacular day on the Great White Way, let's catch up on the latest headlines and must-see moments from yesterday. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart took us through the shows that have shaped his stellar career, while Broadway luminaries debated the proposed Times Square casino in War of Words. Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night reopened the Delacorte Theater with spectacular photos, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson relived a Hamilton lyric faux pas in a hilarious TV appearance. Plus, get a peek at rehearsals for Catch Me If You Can at the Marriott Theatre, celebrate Real Women Have Curves with cast album signing photos, and find out about exciting new developments in the industry—including Scott Bakula joining Ariana DeBose in The Baker’s Wife, Ever After’s musical workshop, and more! Don’t miss your daily crossword and trivia at the BroadwayWorld Games Center, and scroll down for all the photos, videos, and headlines you need to start your theatre day.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, August 17
Gypsy closes on Broadway 

Video: James Monroe Iglehart Picks the Shows That Shaped Him

In this video, watch as Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays and musicals that made him the artist he is today.
War of Words: Broadway Debates the Times Square Casino

The Caesars Palace Community Advisory Committee held its first public meeting Wednesday at the Scandinavia House, discussing a proposed Caesars Palace casino in Times Square — a move many in the Broadway community believe would be detrimental to New York City theater.
Photos: First Look at Shakespeare in the Park's TWELFTH NIGHT

The Delacorte Theater officially repoens this summer with Free Shakespeare in the Park's TWELFTH NIGHT. Check out photos of the cast in action here

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 15, 2025- TWELFTH NIGHT First Look and More Image Video: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Recalls HAMILTON Lyric Fail on CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent visit to The Tonight Show, the Tony Award winner recalled the moment when he incorrectly guessed a famous Hamilton lyric on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune- right alongside original Hamilton cast member Renée Elise Goldsberry. Watch the interview!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 15, 2025- TWELFTH NIGHT First Look and More Image Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Celebrates V-J Day With Times Square Kiss
by Chloe Rabinowitz
2025 Tony Award Winner Jak Malone and co-creator and star Zoë Roberts of Operation Mincemeat commemorated “V-J Day in Times Square.” See footage here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 15, 2025- TWELFTH NIGHT First Look and More Image Video: Constance Shulman Gets Candid on WELL, I'LL LET YOU GO and Her Journey in the Arts
by Survival Jobs
On this week's episode of Survival Jobs, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, bring listeners an intimate, lively and heartfelt conversation with beloved stage and screen star Constance Shulman, known for Orange Is the New Black and her voice work on Nickelodeon’s animated series Doug, as she discusses her acclaimed turn in the Off-Broadway sensation Well, I’ll Let You Go, a New York Times Critics Pick!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 15, 2025- TWELFTH NIGHT First Look and More Image Photos: JJ Niemann and More in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Rehearsals at Marriott Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Marriott Theatre will present Catch Me If You Can. JJ Niemann, who stars as Charles Lee in Hamilton on Broadway will make his Marriott Theatre debut as the charming con artist, “Frank Abagnale Jr.” See rehearsal photos here! . (more...)
Photos: ZOMBIES, INC. at The Edmonton Fringe Festival
by Stephi Wild
ZOMBIES, INC. will run at the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival from August 14–23, 2025. Check out photos here and learn more about the production!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 15, 2025- TWELFTH NIGHT First Look and More Image Photos: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Cast Album CD Signing Event
by Chloe Rabinowitz
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS celebrated Real Women Have Curves: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) with a special cast album CD signing at The Drama Book Shop. See photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 8/14/2025; Jobs In Marketing, Teaching, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 8/14/2025 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
The Old Globe Managing Director Timothy J. Shields to Retire
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Old Globe's Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields will retire in 2026, concluding a remarkable career in nonprofit regional theatre spanning 47 years.. (more...)
Krystyna Resavy Named as 2025-2026 SDCF Mike Ockrent Fellow
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has revealed that Krystyna Resavy has been selected as the 2025-2026 SDCF Mike Ockrent Fellow. Learn more!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Exclusive: Claybourne Elder on the Legacy of John Adams in THE GILDED AGE and What He'll Miss Most
by Josh Sharpe
We spoke to Claybourne Elder about his experience on The Gilded Age, working with Broadway legends, filming his death scene, and the legacy of his character that is sure to continue in the show's fourth season and beyond. . (more...)
Scott Bakula Joins Ariana DeBose in THE BAKER'S WIFE at Classic Stage Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Golden Globe winner Scott Bakula will star in The Baker’s Wife at Classic Stage Company as Aimable Castagnet alongside Ariana DeBose. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

McKenzie Kurtz, Derek Klena & More Lead EVER AFTER Musical Workshop
by Michael Major
A workshop of the musical adaptation of Ever After was held in New York City, led by McKenzie Kurtz, Derek Klena, Lisa Howard, and more. A stage adaptation of the hit film that starred Drew Barrymore, the musical first premiered in 2015.. (more...)

Tickets on Sale Now For LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD, Starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock
by Stephi Wild
Tickets are now on sale to the general public for Little Bear Ridge Road. Produced by Scott Rudin and Barry Diller, Samuel D. Hunter’s Little Bear Ridge Road, marking his Broadway debut, will premiere on Broadway for a limited 18-week run this autumn.. (more...)
Exclusive: Marisha Wallace Sings 'I Cain't Say No' from New Album LIVE IN LONDON
by A.A. Cristi
Olivier-nominated West End and Broadway star Marisha Wallace will release her new album Live in London on August 15, 2025. Recorded at the Adelphi Theatre, the album features stage favorites, pop classics, and new arrangements, alongside an exclusive fan pledge campaign for a deluxe vinyl edition.. (more...)
Claybourne Elder to Release Recording of One-Man Show 'If the Stars Were Mine'
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway's Claybourne Elder is releasing a studio recording of his popular one-man show, If the Stars Were Mine. The album will be released in late fall of 2025.. (more...)
Photo: First-Look at Sarah Snook in Peacock's ALL HER FAULT; Release Date Revealed
by Josh Sharpe
Peacock has officially announced the release date for All Her Fault, the new miniseries starring Tony Award winner Sarah Snook. The mystery series will premiere on Peacock with four episodes on November 6. Check out a first-look photo now!. (more...)
Jennifer Lopez and Tonatiuh Open Up About KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Movie
by Josh Sharpe
Kiss of the Spider Woman stars Jennifer Lopez and Tonatiuh delved into the making of the movie with Out Magazine, where they opened up about portraying a story of queer love and survival, the current cultural weight of the film’s themes, and more. . (more...)
Cast Set For MARY PAGE MARLOWE at the The Old Vic
by Stephi Wild
The Old Vic has announced the full cast and further creative team for the UK premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning Tracy Letts’ play Mary Page Marlowe. Learn more here!. (more...)
Review: THREE BILLION LETTERS, Riverside Studios
by Cindy Marcolina
We are delighted to report that real fringe theatre is back. The invigorating, daring, challenging, form-subverting kind of venture that makes the stage its playground. We haven’t encountered anything like this since before Covid. There isn’t a lot of theatre with specifically scientific research as its core, either. Commercially, The Effect (Lucy Prebble’s play about a clinical trial) had a revival in 2023 with Jamie Lloyd at the helm and Caryl Churchill’s evergreen reflection on human-cloning, A Number, was on just the year before (curiously, both starred Paapa Essiedu). Looking away from the West End, it’s even harder to find something that sits firmly at the junction with science. Three Billion Letters swoops in at the rescue and begs you to think. Created by TAKDAJA, the piece is a heady mix of data and experimentalism. Does our DNA control more than our eye colour and predisposition to illness? How do we determine our identity? There’s so much gene-ius in it. . (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"One
singular sensation,
every little step she takes.
One
thrilling combination
every move that she makes."

- A Chorus Line

