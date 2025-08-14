Exclusive: Marisha Wallace Sings 'I Cain't Say No' from New Album LIVE IN LONDON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has your first listen to Olivier-nominated actress and singer Marisha Wallace performing “I Cain’t Say No” from Oklahoma! in this exclusive new track from her upcoming album Live in London, due out Friday, August 15, 2025, from Westway Music and Center Stage Records.

Recorded in March before a sold-out audience at the West End’s historic Adelphi Theatre, the album captures Wallace at her electrifying best—mixing powerhouse vocals, sparkling personality, and theatrical storytelling.

The concert setlist spans her celebrated stage career and eclectic musical influences, including “Some People” (Gypsy), “Tomorrow” (Annie), “I Know Where I’ve Been” (Hairspray), a Whitney Houston medley, and her encore of “Proud Mary.” Produced by Ben Robbins and Wallace, with executive producers Van Dean, Brian Spector, Michael Scott, Robbie Rozelle, and Neil O’Brien, Live in London will be available on CD and all major streaming platforms.

Wallace has also launched a pledge campaign to fund a three-disc vinyl edition, offering fans exclusive “Stage Door Darlings” rewards ranging from signed lyrics and video messages to VIP tickets, meet-and-greets, and even private performances.