Video: Constance Shulman Gets Candid on WELL, I'LL LET YOU GO and Her Journey in the Arts

Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On this week's episode of Survival Jobs, hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, bring listeners an intimate, lively and heartfelt conversation with beloved stage and screen star Constance Shulman, known for Orange Is the New Black and her voice work on Nickelodeon’s animated series Doug, as she discusses her acclaimed turn in the Off-Broadway sensation Well, I’ll Let You Go, a New York Times Critics Pick! The play, written by Bubba Weiler and directed by Jack Serio, is currently playing at The Space at Irondale in Brooklyn. Due to overwhelming demand and universal critical acclaim, the run has been extended to September 12, and tickets for the extension are now on sale here!

In this engaging episode, Constance dishes on what drew her to Weiler’s evocative script, the emotional and artistic depth of the role, and why audiences should secure tickets before it’s too late.

Before wrapping up, Constance takes listeners down memory lane to reveal how she landed her iconic voiceover role as Patty Mayonnaise on Nickelodeon’s classic animated Doug and reflects on what it means to still receive the love and support of fans after all these years. The episode concludes on a fun note with a game of “Broadway or Off-Broadway,” where Constance demonstrates her theater trivia savvy.

The episode opens with an energetic mic check where Samantha and Jason dish on new summer film releases including Weapons, written and directed by Zach Cregger, and the much-anticipated Freakier Friday starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!