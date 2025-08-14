Claybourne Elder to Release Recording of One-Man Show 'If the Stars Were Mine'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's Claybourne Elder is releasing a studio recording of his popular one-man show, If the Stars Were Mine. Self-described as "a cross between standup, a piece of theater, and a cabaret act," the Company alum has performed the show across stages in New York, Massachusetts, Utah, and more.

In the show, Elder performs his favorite music from Stephen Sondheim, the Great American Songbook, Whitney Houston, and beyond, also exploring sex, fatherhood, and religion. The album will be released in late fall of 2025.

"The show is about the nature of goodness and kindness, and what it was like to leave Mormonism as a gay guy and then have the rest of my life," Elder recently told BroadwayWorld during an exclusive interview. "We've made the music into an album, and there'll probably be an extended version where you can hear the show itself and also hear the studio recordings of the songs. The music itself is musical theater, jazz, and pop. I tell people that it's sort of like being inside my head. It's a little ADD, but it all makes sense to me."

On screen, Claybourne Elder most recently played John Adams on HBO's hit series The Gilded Age and was seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company starring Patti LuPone. He is a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild Award, Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee and is known for his performances on Broadway in Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. He began his career originating the role of Hollis in Sondheim's Road Show. He also originated the role of Ollie in Tennessee Williams' One Arm.

Other credits include: Do I Hear A Waltz at City Center, Allegro at Classic Stage, Two by Two (Starring Jason Alexander), Venice at The Public Theatre, Georgio in Passion, Tony in West Side Story, Joe in Angels in America, Curly in Oklahoma, Wolf/Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods, and Gaston in Beauty and the Beast. He also played Pete O'Malley in the CW's The Carrie Diaries.

His solo show has played to sold-out crowds across the country and in London. Recently, he launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for people who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally, being featured on This American Life, CBS This Morning, and The Kelly Clarkson Show.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas