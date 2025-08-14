Photo: First-Look at Sarah Snook in Peacock's ALL HER FAULT; Release Date Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peacock has officially announced the release date for All Her Fault, the new miniseries starring Tony Award winner Sarah Snook. The mystery series will premiere on Peacock with four episodes on November 6, followed by two new episodes every Thursday through November 20. Check out a first-look photo below.

In the series, Snook stars as Marissa Irvine, a mother who arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate. However, the woman who answers the door isn't somebody she recognizes. Furthermore, she doesn't have Milo and has never heard of him, beginning a parent's worst nightmare.

In addition to starring, Snook also serves as an executive producer of the series, which is written, created, and executive produced by Megan Gallagher and based on the novel by Andrea Mara. Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara round out the cast.

About Sarah Snook

Earlier this year, Snook won a Tony Award for her acclaimed performance in the one-person production of The Picture of Dorian Gray. She previously won an Oliver Award for the West End Production. On screen, she was most recently seen on the final season of the HBO award-winning series “Succession.”

For her portrayal of Shiv Roy over the past four seasons she has received a Primetime Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics Choice Award and been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. The series has received critical acclaim and, among its many accolades, won Best Drama Series at the 2020 and 2022 Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice TV Awards, and won Outstanding Drama Series at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

A trained actress, Sarah established herself in the world of theatre through her performances in King Lear with the State Theatre Company of South Australia; three productions for the Griffin Theatre Company including Crestfall, and S27; alongside Ralph Fiennes in The Master Builder at London’s iconic Old Vic Theatre; and most recently, in Saint Joan for the Sydney Theatre Company, for which she won Best Female Actor in a Play at Australia’s 2019 Helpmann Awards.