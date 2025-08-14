Jennifer Lopez and Tonatiuh Open Up About KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Movie

Click Here for More on Kiss of the Spider Woman Film

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, stars Jennifer Lopez and Tonatiuh delved into the making of the movie with Out Magazine, where they opened up about portraying a story of queer love and survival, the current cultural weight of the film’s themes, and more.

"I’ve dreamt of doing a musical for so many years. For it to be … [a] movie about love and acceptance and community, especially in this time, to me it couldn’t have been a better thing to happen," Lopez shared.

During the conversation, the superstar shed light on playing the part of Aurora/Ingrid Luna, a role originated by Chita Rivera in the 1993 Broadway production. “To work with [choreographer] Sergio Trujillo, who was in Spider Woman on Broadway, who danced with Chita every night, to have him say things to me like, ‘Dancing with you was like dancing with Chita again’ — it was just amazing," said the performer.

Tonatiuh shared their recollection of filming the musical number "Where You Are." In the scene, Ingrid invites their character, Luis Molina, to become a movie star, which held special significance for the actor. "I just remember, I flew my mom and my stepdad out to see [the scene]. And here I was dancing with Jennifer Lopez and 70 Broadway dancers. Hearing those words, it was just so magical." Check out the full interview now here. This physical issue hits newsstands on August 26, 2025.

About Kiss of the Spider Woman

Bill Condon’s new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.

Valentín (Luna/">Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (played by Jennifer Lopez). The movie premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and will arrive in theaters on October 10, 2025. Find out what critics thought of it here.

Written for the screen and directed by Condon, the movie stars Emmy Award nominee Luna/">Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Lunda. Produced by Barry Josephson, p.g.a., Tom Kirdahy, p.g.a., and Greg Yolen, p.g.

Bill Condon, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Mark Scheinberg, Dani Bernfeld, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Whitney Williams, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Courtney Baxter, D. Matt Geller, Pamela Thur, Sam Weisman, Daniel Weisman, and Margaux Weisman also serve as executive producers.

Photo courtesy of John Russo for Out