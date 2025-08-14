Video: James Monroe Inglehart Picks the Shows That Shaped Him

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Which shows from Broadway past have made the biggest impact on Broadway present? How have the legends of yesterday shaped the stars of today? BroadwayWorld is finding out in our brand new series, The Shows That Shaped Me.

In this video, watch as Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart walks us through the aisles of the Drama Book Shop to tell us all about the plays and musicals that made him the artist he is today. Can you guess which classics he most adores?

Iglehart is currently starring as 'Lance' in & Juliet on Broadway. Watch as he takes his first bows at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Iglehart most recently appeared as Louis Armstrong in the Broadway musical A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. For this outstanding performance Iglehart was nominated for a 2025 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. Iglehart is a native of the San Francisco Bay area. As an 18 year veteran of Broadway, James has performed in such productions as the Broadway revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot, the longest running American Musical on Broadway Chicago, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme, Memphis and is best known for winning the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor for his comedic turn as Genie in Disney’s Aladdin. He has been seen on TV and in film in such shows as "Maniac," “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as Coriolanus Burt, “Girls5Eva,” “The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo,” "Elementary," “The Good Wife,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Blues Clues,” and feature films such as Three Christs, Disney’s Disenchanted and Disney’s Wish.